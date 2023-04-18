Tech Giants Warn India Fact-Checking Rule ‘Open to Misuse’ – TC

The Asia Internet Coalition, which represents Facebook, Twitter and Google, says changes to India’s IT rules could lead to censorship

US tech giants Facebook, Twitter, Google, Apple and Amazon have warned that recent changes to India’s IT rules could give local governments there new far-reaching powers on content removal, TechCrunch reported.

Industry organisation the Asia Internet Coalition made the claim after New Delhi updated rules prohibiting social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter from publishing, sharing or hosting what its own fact-checking unit rules is false or misleading information, the report went on.

The coalition called on authorities to host industry-wide consultations and also “consider voluntary mechanisms to protect the benefits of the internet and keep people safe from harm.”

Sean O'Meara

