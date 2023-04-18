fbpx

Tech Giants Warn India Fact-Checking Rule ‘Open to Misuse’ – TC

April 18, 2023

The Asia Internet Coalition, which represents Facebook, Twitter and Google, says changes to India’s IT rules could lead to censorship


India is a key overseas market for Facebook, Twitter and Google.
US tech giants Facebook, Twitter, Google, Apple and Amazon have warned that recent changes to India’s IT rules could give local governments there new far-reaching powers on content removal, TechCrunch reported.

Industry organisation the Asia Internet Coalition made the claim after New Delhi updated rules prohibiting social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter from publishing, sharing or hosting what its own fact-checking unit rules is false or misleading information, the report went on.

The coalition called on authorities to host industry-wide consultations and also “consider voluntary mechanisms to protect the benefits of the internet and keep people safe from harm.”

Full story: TechCrunch

 

  • By Sean O’Meara

 

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

