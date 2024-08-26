fbpx

Type to search

Fintech

Telegram CEO Arrested on ‘Miscalculated’ France Visit – Guardian

August 26, 2024

French investigators say Durov has failed to take action against illegal activities like terrorism, organised crime, drug trafficking and cyber-bullying on Telegram


Founder and CEO of Telegram Pavel Durov delivers a keynote speech during the Mobile World Congress.
Founder and CEO of Telegram Pavel Durov delivers a keynote speech during the Mobile World Congress. Photo: Reuters

 

Russian-born Telegram CEO Pavel Durov is facing up to four days in detention after his arrest in France for an inquiry into allegations that his platform enables terrorism, organised crime, drug trafficking, cyber-bullying and fraud.

Durov was arrested on Saturday after he landed in Paris on his private jet and placed in custody that could last up to 96 hours, the Guardian reported. “Enough of Telegram’s impunity,” the report quoted one of the investigators as saying.

Durov has been a French citizen since 2021 but has been living in exile — primarily in Dubai — which is also currently Telegram’s headquarters. French investigators say Durov has failed to take action against illegal activities on Telegram, a platform that has come under increasing scrutiny for allowing “hate speech, disinformation, sharing of images of child abuse and other illegal content,” the report said.

The platform’s “unbreakable” end-to-end encryption has also made it a medium of choice for extremists and conspiracy theorists, it said. Telegram has also emerged as a key platform for information around Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, used widely by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Russians looking for “unfiltered” updates on the ongoing war, it added.

French authorities tasked with preventing violence against minors had a warrant against Durov, leading some to question his choice to land in Paris. “He miscalculated,” Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy head of Russia’s security council, told The Guardian.

Durov’s arrest, meanwhile, has fuelled outcry on free speech, and received criticism from former NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden and Tesla chief Elon Musk.

 

 

Meanwhile, Telegram said in a statement on Monday that Durov “has nothing to hide.” And that “it is absurd to claim that a platform or its owner are responsible for abuse of that platform.”

Read the full report: The Guardian

 

  • Vishakha Saxena

 

Also read:

Cambo-Chinese Firm Tied to Crypto Scams, Money Laundering

Deepfake of Asia’s Richest Man Used in India Stock Market Scam

Malaysian Regulator Warns of Jump in Scams on Telegram

Crypto Thieves Lurk on Social Media to Steal NFTs – ST

 

Tags:

Vishakha Saxena

Vishakha Saxena is the Multimedia and Social Media Editor at Asia Financial. She has worked as a digital journalist since 2013, and is an experienced writer and multimedia producer. As a trader and investor, she is keenly interested in new economy, emerging markets and the intersections of finance and society. You can write to her at [email protected]

You Might also Like

Trump To Headline Crypto Summit as Republicans Chase Votes
Trump To Headline Crypto Summit as Republicans Chase Votes
US ‘Looking Closely’ at China Banks Over War Aid to Russia
US ‘Looking Closely’ at China Banks Over War Aid to Russia
Shipping Chaos Set to be 'New Normal' Amid War, Climate Change
Shipping Chaos Set to be 'New Normal' Amid War, Climate Change
Crypto Fraudster Bankman-Fried Won’t Face a Second Trial
Crypto Fraudster Bankman-Fried Won’t Face a Second Trial
logo

Fintech

AI Predicts 70% of Earthquakes in China Trial – ST
AI Predicts 70% of Earthquakes in China Trial – ST
Sean O'Meara 22 Aug 2024
  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com