China-US Economic Ties

US Says China Giving Lethal Aid to Russia in Ukraine War – FT

September 11, 2024

In return, Russia was helping China develop military technologies such as submarines, aeronautics missiles, a top US official said


Ukrainian service members of the 55th Separate Artillery Brigade fire
Ukrainian service members of the 55th Separate Artillery Brigade fire a Caesar self-propelled howitzer towards Russian troops, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine. Photo: Reuters

 

For the first time since Russia began its invasion of Ukraine, the US has accused China of providing ‘lethal aid’ to Moscow, according to a report by the Financial Times.

US deputy secretary of state Kurt Campbell told reporters on Tuesday that Beijing was supplying components to Moscow that would “help sustain, build and diversify various elements of the Russian war machine,” according to the FT report.

In return, Russia was helping China develop military technologies such as submarines, aeronautics missiles, FT quoted Campbell as saying.

Washington’s accusations come at a time when ties between the world’s two biggest superpowers are fraught with issues around trade and technology. Beijing’s support for Russia, after Moscow was left debilitated by Western sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine, has been a key thorn in the US-China relationship.

Campbell’s statements are especially significant considering the US has, so far, refrained from levelling those accusations against Beijing.

Washington has, until now, maintained it has no evidence that China has given ‘lethal aid’ to Russia.

Last year, however, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken had warned Wang Yi – China’s top diplomat at the time, and the country’s foreign minister at present – that if Beijing were to provide ‘lethal aid’ to Moscow, it would have “serious consequences” for the US-China relationship.

 

  • Vishakha Saxena

 

Also read:

Ukraine’s Zelensky Urges India to Cut Russian Oil Imports – UP

China Damns Latest US Ban on 42 Firms Tied to Russian War

China Firms ‘Face More US Sanctions for Goods Going to Russia’

US ‘Looking Closely’ at China Banks Over War Aid to Russia

US Warns China of Sanctions: ‘Helping Russia Threatens Europe’

China Providing 90% of Chips Used in Russia, Despite Sanctions

Chinese, Russian Firms Agree Multiple Deals as Ties Deepen

Chinese Loans to Russia Quadruple Since Ukraine War – FT

20 China Firms Among 300 Sanctioned by US Over Russian War

China-Russia Trade ‘Goes Underground’ as Big Banks Pull Back

 

