fbpx

Type to search

Fintech

Tencent Leans on Old Foe ByteDance in Gaming Dominance Bid

December 18, 2023

Tencent hopes its mobile party game ‘DreamStar’ can take on NetEase’s ‘Eggy Party’ and is promoting it on ByteDance’s ad platform Pangolin


The Tencent Games logo is seen on its game on a mobile phone in this illustration picture taken Aug. 3, 2021. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration/File Photo Acquire Licensing Rights
The Tencent Games logo is seen on its game on a mobile phone in this illustration picture taken on August 3, 2021. Photo: Reuters

 

Tencent Holdings has turned to one-time bitter rival ByteDance to promote its most important video game release in years.

Tencent released mobile party game ‘DreamStar’ on Friday as it bids to challenge ‘Eggy Party’, a similar offering from NetEase which has become a surprise hit this year with 100 million monthly active users.

Analysts expect DreamStar to earn up to 6 billion yuan ($842 million) in its first year, while they forecast Eggy Party, which owes much of its success to advertising on ByteDance platforms, to earn 8 billion yuan for NetEase this year.

In a battle to defend its status as China’s biggest gaming firm, Tencent has chosen to promote Dreamstar on ByteDance’s popular advertising platforms despite the two’s rancorous history in barring one another from their platforms.

About 38% of Tencent ads for DreamStar were put on ByteDance’s online ad service Pangolin in the last 30 days, making it the top ad service Tencent has spent on for the game, according to data tracking firm DataEye.

Its decision to rely heavily on Pangolin is remarkable considering that Tencent has its own ad network and various promotion channels within its product ecosystem.

Tencent has put only 12% of DreamStar ads on its own ad network Youlianghui, according to DataEye.

 

Also on AF: Cosmic Metal Could Break China’s Rare Earths Grip – Yahoo

 

The advertising layout is part of Tencent’s plans for a 1.4 billion yuan investment to build out DreamStar’s ecosystem to ensure its success.

That strategy has also seen Tencent begin to let video game live-streamers to stream on ByteDance platforms.

Zhang Daxian, China’s top live-streamer who became famous through playing Tencent’s “Honor of Kings” game, started his channel on a ByteDance platform earlier this month and previewed DreamStar, a scenario unthinkable to many fans just a year ago.

For years, Tencent and ByteDance were locked in a series of lawsuits against each other. In 2021, ByteDance sued Tencent for restricting users from sharing content from Douyin – TikTok’s sister app in China – on Tencent’s apps, citing anti-monopoly law.

In the same year, Tencent sued ByteDance for featuring footage of Honor of Kings on a ByteDance platform, citing copyright infringement.

The apparent thaw in their relationship comes as ByteDance recently decided to wind down its gaming business to focus on its core platform operations, marking a retreat from its competition with Tencent and NetEase in gaming.

China’s video games market returned to growth this year as domestic revenue rose 13% to 303 billion yuan, putting Beijing’s eight-month industry crackdown two years ago in the rear-view mirror.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Sean O’Meara

 

Read more:

Tencent Pouring Resources Into Big Budget Console Games

Tencent to Turn to Chinese Chips as US Bans Risk Cloud Service

Ex-ByteDance Executive Says Tech Firm Stole Rivals’ Content

NetEase Wins First Video Game Licence in 14 Months – Caixin

 

 

Tags:

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

You Might also Like

China Tightens Rules for Non-Bank Payment Firms Like Alipay
China Tightens Rules for Non-Bank Payment Firms Like Alipay
China Firms Rush to Poach Nvidia Clients With AI Chip Offerings
China Firms Rush to Poach Nvidia Clients With AI Chip Offerings
Tencent to Turn to Chinese Chips as US Bans Risk Cloud Service
Tencent to Turn to Chinese Chips as US Bans Risk Cloud Service
Huawei, Tencent Lead China Cybersecurity Patents Push – Nikkei
Huawei, Tencent Lead China Cybersecurity Patents Push – Nikkei
logo

Fintech

Jailed Imran Khan Seeks Votes With AI Speech, Internet Rally
Jailed Imran Khan Seeks Votes With AI Speech, Internet Rally
Vishakha Saxena 18 Dec 2023

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com