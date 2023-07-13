Tesla in Talks to Set up EV Factory in India – ToI

Tesla has begun talks with the Modi government on plans to build an EV plant in the country that would sell cars locally at an affordable rate and export them across the Indo-Pacific, a source says

Elon Musk’s Tesla has begun talks with the Modi government in India about building a factory that can make up to half a million electric vehicles a year, according to a report by the Times of India, with the commerce and industry ministry leading discussions on Tesla’s plan to create an export base to ship cars to the Indo-Pacific region.

“Tesla has come to us with an ambitious plan, and we are confident that the movement will be positive this time around,” a source was quoted as saying, adding that the news follows talks between Musk and Modi in New York on the PM’s recent trip to the United States. Prices for Tesla would start at at 20 lakh rupees (2 million rupees), which is about $24,363.

Read the full report: Times of India.

