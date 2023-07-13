fbpx

Type to search

Electric Vehicles

Tesla in Talks to Set up EV Factory in India – ToI

July 13, 2023

Tesla has begun talks with the Modi government on plans to build an EV plant in the country that would sell cars locally at an affordable rate and export them across the Indo-Pacific, a source says


Tesla has begun talks about an EV plant in India
Tesla chief executive Elon Musk shakes hands with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during their meeting in New York City. Photo: Reuters.

 

Elon Musk’s Tesla has begun talks with the Modi government in India about building a factory that can make up to half a million electric vehicles a year, according to a report by the Times of India, with the commerce and industry ministry leading discussions on Tesla’s plan to create an export base to ship cars to the Indo-Pacific region.

“Tesla has come to us with an ambitious plan, and we are confident that the movement will be positive this time around,” a source was quoted as saying, adding that the news follows talks between Musk and Modi in New York on the PM’s recent trip to the United States. Prices for Tesla would start at at 20 lakh rupees (2 million rupees), which is about $24,363.

Read the full report: Times of India.

 

ALSO SEE:

 

Musk Meets Modi, Keen to Bring Tesla, Starlink to India Soon

 

India’s Tata Steps Up EV Push With $1.6bn Battery Plant Deal

 

India to Allow Tech Firms Greater Time to Set up Chip Plants

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years.

You Might also Like

Hang Seng and Nikkei Surge on Hope Rate Hikes Will End Soon
Hang Seng and Nikkei Surge on Hope Rate Hikes Will End Soon
China Sets Interim Rules for Generative AI Accessible to Public
China Sets Interim Rules for Generative AI Accessible to Public
China's Qingdao Seen Bailing Out Local Govt Funding Unit
China's Qingdao Seen Bailing Out Local Govt Funding Unit
China's Exports Plunge 12% in June, Most in Three Years
China's Exports Plunge 12% in June, Most in Three Years
logo

Electric Vehicles

World’s Biggest Gallium Buyer Doubts Long China Export Ban
World’s Biggest Gallium Buyer Doubts Long China Export Ban
Jim Pollard 12 Jul 2023

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com