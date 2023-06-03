fbpx

India’s Tata Steps Up EV Push With $1.6bn Battery Plant Deal

June 3, 2023

Tata Group unit Agratas Energy Storage Solutions said work on the northern Gujarat plant was expected to start in the next three years


A Tata Motors logo is pictured outside the company showroom in Mumbai, India February 5, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/File Photo
A Tata Motors logo is pictured outside the company showroom in Mumbai, India February 5, 2018. Photo: Reuters

 

India’s Tata Group is to spend 130 billion rupees ($1.58 billion) building a lithium-ion cell factory as it bids create a domestic electric vehicle supply chain.

A joint statement on the memorandum of understanding, between Tata’s unit Agratas Energy Storage Solutions and the government of the western state of Gujarat, said work on the plant, to be based in Sanand, northern Gujarat, was expected to start in less than three years.

 

Also on AF: Biden Urged to Hit Back at China Over Micron Ban, Rally Allies

 

It would have initial manufacturing capacity of 20 Gigawatt hours (GWh), which could be doubled in a second phase of expansion, the statement said.

“The plant will go a long way in contributing to the development of the EV ecosystem in Gujarat and India,” Vijay Nehra, an official in the Gujarat state government said.

Compared to the size of its population, India’s car market is tiny. Tata Motors dominates its electric vehicle (EV) sales, which made up just 1% of India’s total car sales of about 3.8 million last year.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Sean O’Meara

 

Read more:

Tata Motors Shares Plunge on Microchip Supply Problems

Tata Launches Budget $10k EV in Bid to Extend India Dominance

India’s Tata Motors Upbeat Despite Wider Quarterly Loss

 

 

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

Indonesia’s Mining, EV Battery Plans Get $9 Billion Boost
Indonesia’s Mining, EV Battery Plans Get $9 Billion Boost
Vishakha Saxena 01 Jun 2023

