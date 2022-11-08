fbpx

Type to search

Transport

Tesla Outstrips Toyota’s Profit by 8 Times Per Car – Nikkei

November 8, 2022

The US electric vehicle maker surpassed Toyota’s profit despite the Japanese maker selling seven times more cars


Tesla's sales and output were hit by a move to expand the company's factory in Shanghai to boost production.
Tesla China-made Model 3 vehicles are seen during a delivery event at the carmaker's factory in Shanghai, China. File photo: Reuters.

 

Elon Musk’s Tesla made eight times more profit than Toyota Motor per car in the July to September quarter, Nikkei Asia reported.

The US electric vehicle giant reported a $3.29 billion profit in the quarter, said the report, surpassing Toyota’s $3.15 billion, despite the Japanese maker selling more than seven times as many vehicles.

Read the full report: Nikkei Asia

 

Read more:

Honda Ramps Up EV Push With New China-Only Model

Japan Warns US of Possible Jobs Hit From EV Tax Credit Rules

Nissan-Renault Talks Focus on EV Strength, Equal Partnership

 

Tags:

Alfie Habershon

Alfie is a Reporter at Asia Financial. He previously lived in Mumbai reporting on India's economy and healthcare for data journalism initiative IndiaSpend, as well as having worked for London based Tortoise Media.

You Might also Like

China's Xpeng Unveils New Flying Car Prototype – Insider
China's Xpeng Unveils New Flying Car Prototype – Insider
Nissan-Renault Talks Focus on EV Strength, Equal Partnership
Nissan-Renault Talks Focus on EV Strength, Equal Partnership
Tesla Shuts Beijing Showroom And Changes Retail Strategy
Tesla Shuts Beijing Showroom And Changes Retail Strategy
India's Tata Motors Upbeat Despite Wider Quarterly Loss
India's Tata Motors Upbeat Despite Wider Quarterly Loss
logo

Transport

Tesla Boosts Insurance Incentive in China to Lift Purchases
Tesla Boosts Insurance Incentive in China to Lift Purchases
Jim Pollard 08 Nov 2022

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com