Tesla Outstrips Toyota’s Profit by 8 Times Per Car – Nikkei

The US electric vehicle maker surpassed Toyota’s profit despite the Japanese maker selling seven times more cars

Elon Musk’s Tesla made eight times more profit than Toyota Motor per car in the July to September quarter, Nikkei Asia reported.

The US electric vehicle giant reported a $3.29 billion profit in the quarter, said the report, surpassing Toyota’s $3.15 billion, despite the Japanese maker selling more than seven times as many vehicles.

