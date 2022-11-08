Tesla Outstrips Toyota’s Profit by 8 Times Per Car – Nikkei

Elon Musk’s Tesla made eight times more profit than Toyota Motor per car in the July to September quarter, Nikkei Asia reported.
The US electric vehicle giant reported a $3.29 billion profit in the quarter, said the report, surpassing Toyota’s $3.15 billion, despite the Japanese maker selling more than seven times as many vehicles.
