Honda Ramps Up EV Push With New China-Only Model

November 5, 2022

The Japanese auto giant aims to roll out 30 EV models globally and produce 2 million EVs a year by 2030


The Honda Motor logo is pictured at the 43rd Bangkok International Motor Show, in Bangkok, Thailand, on March 22, 2022. Photo: Reuters

 

Honda unveiled the second model in its China-exclusive electric vehicle (EV) lineup on Saturday.

The Japanese auto giant is ramping up its efforts to establish itself in the battery-driven car segment in the world’s largest auto market.

The automaker said last year it planned to roll out EV models under a new brand called “e:N Series” over the next five years with partners GAC and Dongfeng Motor. It began selling the first model in China in April.

“Honda is transforming itself into an electric brand in China with a series of unique and diverse electric mobility products that only Honda can offer,” said Honda CEO Toshihiro Mibe in a statement.

 

Also on AF: China Confirms Order of 140 Airbus Jets Worth $17 Billion

 

A key challenge facing Honda and its major Japanese peers, Toyota Motor Corp and Nissan Motor Co, is catching up to rivals such as Tesla Inc who have forged ahead in the EV sector.

Honda laid out a target to roll out 30 EV models globally and produce some 2 million EVs a year by 2030 earlier this year.

Last year, it said it would introduce only electrified vehicle models in China after 2030, including battery electric, hydrogen fuel-cell or petrol-electric automobiles.

Its two joint ventures, GAC-Honda and Dongfeng-Honda, plan to build new EV-only assembly plants that are expected to begin production in 2024.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Sean O’Meara

 

Read more:

Japan’s Sony And Honda Team up to Make Luxury EV

Honda Slashes Output at Japanese Plants on Supply Chains Issues

Honda Motor Invests $522m in China EV Joint Venture

 

 

