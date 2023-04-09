fbpx

Type to search

New Energy

Tesla to Make Energy Storage Batteries at New Shanghai Plant

April 9, 2023

Tesla will build a second factory in Shanghai to make its Megapack battery storage units, aiming to initially produce 10,000 a year, for sale around the world


Tesla plans to start work on a new factory in Shanghai in the third quarter that will build its Megabuck battery units.
Tesla plans to start work on a new factory in Shanghai in the third quarter that will build its Megabuck battery units. Reuters file photo.

 

Chinese state media revealed on Sunday that Tesla will build a second factory in Shanghai to make its Megapack energy storage batteries.

Elon Musk’s electric vehicle company will start work on the plant in the third quarter with an aim to begin production in the second quarter of 2024, Xinhua said, after a signing ceremony in China’s top commercial hub.

The new factory will complement Tesla’s huge existing Shanghai plant making electric vehicles. It aims to initially produce 10,000 Megapack units a year, equal to around 40 gigawatt hours of energy storage, to be sold around the world, Xinhua said.

With the new Shanghai plant, Tesla will take advantage of China’s world leading battery supply chain to ramp up output and lower costs of its Megapack lithium-ion battery units to meet rising demand of energy storage globally as the world shifts to use more renewable energy.

ALSO SEE:

China Contemplating Export Ban on Rare-Earth Magnets: Nikkei

 

Solar energy boom

Tesla generates most of its money from its electric car business, but Musk has committed to grow its solar energy and battery business to roughly the same size.

Chinese battery giant CATL has also been deepening its collaborations with clients including Tesla in energy storage battery supplies, which its chairman Robin Zeng expects to have a larger market than batteries powering electric vehicles (EV).

Tesla currently has a Megafactory in Lathrop, California, capable of manufacturing 10,000 Megapacks per year.

The company began producing Model 3 cars in Shanghai in 2019 and now is capable of producing 22,000 units of cars per week.

Tesla planned to expand the Gigafactory Shanghai, its most productive automaking plant, to add an annual capacity of 450,000 units, reports said last May.

The US company, however, had grappled with rising inventory in Shanghai as demand started weakening in the third quarter, leading to aggressive price cuts in its major markets globally in January.

EV sales growth in China, the world’s largest auto market, has slowed to 20.8% in the first two months of 2023, from 150% in the same period a year ago.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Jim Pollard

 

ALSO SEE:

 

Tesla Workers Shared Images Recorded by Customers’ Cars

 

Elon Musk Seen Hoping to Meet China PM on Next Visit

 

Musk, Experts Call for Pause on Training of Powerful AI Systems

 

Tesla’s China Sales Off The Pace as Price-Cut Boost Fades

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years and has a family in Bangkok.

You Might also Like

India Plans 5 Annual Tenders for 50GW of Renewables - PV Mag
India Plans 5 Annual Tenders for 50GW of Renewables - PV Mag
China Telecoms to Fund 'Rival' $500m Undersea Cable to Asia
China Telecoms to Fund 'Rival' $500m Undersea Cable to Asia
China Stages Military Drills Around Taiwan Over Tsai's US Trip
China Stages Military Drills Around Taiwan Over Tsai's US Trip
UN Urges World to Help the Starving in Forgotten Asian Crises
UN Urges World to Help the Starving in Forgotten Asian Crises
logo

New Energy

China Contemplating Export Ban on Rare-Earth Magnets: Nikkei
China Contemplating Export Ban on Rare-Earth Magnets: Nikkei
Jim Pollard 06 Apr 2023

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com