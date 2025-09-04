fbpx

Type to search

World

The West Needs a Better Attitude Toward Global South: EU Leader

September 4, 2025

Finnish president Alexander Stubb warns Washington and his EU colleagues that if they don’t treat India and Global South nations better, “we will lose” the fight for global influence


Finland's President Alexander Stubb attends a joint press conference with Lithuania's President Gitanas Nauseda (not pictured) after a meeting at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, Finland
Finland's President Alexander Stubb attends a joint press conference with Lithuania's President Gitanas Nauseda (not pictured) after a meeting at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, Finland, September, 2, 2025 (Lehtikuva/Antti Aimo-Koivisto via Reuters).

 

The president of Finland has warned the United States and fellow European leaders that the West will lose the battle for global influence if it doesn’t adopt a “more cooperative and dignified foreign policy” towards the Global South and India.

Alexander Stubb made that remark on Wednesday after watching news clips on Sunday and Monday from China, where Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was attending the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit and being warmly embraced by Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The Finnish president, who spoke at a press conference with Lithuanian President Inga Ruginiene, said there had been attempts for a long time to undermine the unity of the ‘Global West’ and if Europe and America did not treat India and poorer nations better, then “we will lose.”

 

ALSO SEE: India’s Modi Joins Xi-Putin Push For Global South-Led World Order

 

Stubb suggested the West risked isolation and declining influence if it did not seek more genuine partnerships with nations like India, saying the SCO summit was a good reminder for the West “about what is at stake. We’re trying to preserve the remnants of the old order, and that’s what it’s all about.”

 

 

China’s warm embrace of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was a dramatic contrast to the scathing language he received from US President Donald Trump in recent weeks, about ending India’s border war with Pakistan, plus India’s tariffs and its “dead economy.”

The treatment of Modi was similar to Trump’s treatment of South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, which was described as an “ambush at the White House“.

Modi, meanwhile, discussed greater economic ties and closer security dealings on his trip to Beijing, while beaming at TV cameras, as if to show the White House there could very easily be a major shift in global dynamics that reshape the world order, if he and his people are not treated better.

Many leaders from Central and South Asia attended the summit in Shanghai.

The event ended with 10 member nations adopting the Tianjin Declaration, which seeks to address security, economic and social challenges and promote regional cooperation and a multipolar world order based on principles of mutual trust, mutual benefit, equality, consultation, respect for cultural diversity, and pursuit of common development.

 

  • Jim Pollard

 

ALSO SEE:

India to Overhaul its GST, Slash Levies on Small Cars, Electronics

How Trump Lost The Plot On India

India’s Modi ‘Avoiding Trump’s Phone Calls’ As Tariffs Hit: Reports

Putin Seen Seeking More Help From Xi to Curb Russian Trade Fall

Trump’s 50% Tariffs on Indian Imports Hits Jobs, Bilateral Ties

India To Get China Rare Earths As Trump Tariffs Bring Rivals Close

Tax Reforms Boost Indian Markets Even As US ‘Calls Off’ Trade Talks

Trump’s Tariffs Spur Calls to Boycott American Goods in India

India Wants US Ties With Mutual Respect, Says Arms Deals Still On

Trump Ramps Criticism of India: ‘Backing ‘Russian War Machine’

India’s Modi Shows His Preference: a Free-Trade Pact With Britain

India Now the Biggest Source of Smartphone Exports to the US

Trump’s Dealings With Pakistan Has India Slowing Tariff Talks

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years.

You Might also Like

Japan and US 'Finalising Deal on Lower Auto Tariffs, Other Issues'
Japan and US 'Finalising Deal on Lower Auto Tariffs, Other Issues'
China Markets Sink on Tech Selloff, Talk of Regulatory Curbs
China Markets Sink on Tech Selloff, Talk of Regulatory Curbs
India Now Aiming To Finalise Trade Deal With US By November
India Now Aiming To Finalise Trade Deal With US By November
Shell Companies Are 'Getaway Cars,' Dirty Money Watchdog Says
Shell Companies Are 'Getaway Cars,' Dirty Money Watchdog Says
logo

World

Trump Will Ask Supreme Court to Allow Tariffs After Legal Setback
Trump Will Ask Supreme Court to Allow Tariffs After Legal Setback
Jim Pollard 03 Sep 2025
  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com