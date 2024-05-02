fbpx

TikTok Employees Faced Questioning at US Borders – Forbes

May 2, 2024

Dozens of Chinese employees with TikTok have been questioned by border officials when entering the United States in recent years, according to a new report


A report by Forbes says more than 30 TikTok employees have been stopped at US borders in recent years and questioned about their work with the group, according to sources. Photo: Reuters.

 

More than 30 TikTok employees – many of them Chinese – have been stopped and questioned by Customs and Border Protection (CPB) officials when entering the United States in recent years, according to a report by Forbes, which said employees were interrogated about their schooling, whether they are members of the Chinese Communist Party and if they have political connections in China.

CPB agents also asked about the relationship between TikTok and Bytedance (its parent company) and the billion-dollar effort to wall off private information about American TikTok users from Chinese employees, known as Project Texas, as well as their access to US TikTok users’ data, and where the companies US data centres are, it said, adding that TikTok is being investigated by multiple federal entities and border inspections were a way those bodies could gather evidence for cases on whether the short-video platform had broken laws or endangered national security.

Read the full report: Forbes.

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years.

