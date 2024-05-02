TikTok Employees Faced Questioning at US Borders – Forbes

Dozens of Chinese employees with TikTok have been questioned by border officials when entering the United States in recent years, according to a new report

More than 30 TikTok employees – many of them Chinese – have been stopped and questioned by Customs and Border Protection (CPB) officials when entering the United States in recent years, according to a report by Forbes, which said employees were interrogated about their schooling, whether they are members of the Chinese Communist Party and if they have political connections in China.

CPB agents also asked about the relationship between TikTok and Bytedance (its parent company) and the billion-dollar effort to wall off private information about American TikTok users from Chinese employees, known as Project Texas, as well as their access to US TikTok users’ data, and where the companies US data centres are, it said, adding that TikTok is being investigated by multiple federal entities and border inspections were a way those bodies could gather evidence for cases on whether the short-video platform had broken laws or endangered national security.

