TikTok Ups Shift to AI Moderation, Axes Hundreds of Jobs – SCMP

The app’s Chinese owners are feeling the pressure from US regulators over spying claims and content concerns

ByteDance-owned social-media platform TikTok is to axe hundreds of jobs as it shifts more of its moderation work away from humans and to artificial intelligence, the South China Morning Post reported.

TikTok already employs a mix of automated detection and human moderators to review content posted on the site but is now accelerating the switch to AI, at the cost of about 500 roles, mostly based in Malaysia, the report continued. Beijing-based ByteDance has over 110,000 employees in more than 200 cities globally, according to the company’s website.

The world’s most valuable start-up – with a valuation close to $230 billion, according to a report last month by The Information – is also planning more cutbacks next month, as the firm looks to consolidate some of its regional operations, one of the sources said.

The app’s bosses are already in hot water in the US where they face the threat of an all-out ban, driven by worries that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) can use TikTok to spy on Americans and also for allegedly failing to protect children’s privacy.

Read the full story: The South China Morning Post

By Sean O’Meara

Also on AF:

TikTok Hit by US Legal Barrage For ‘Harmful’ Impacts on Kids

Nearly Half of Gen Z Wish TikTok Was Never Invented: US Poll

TikTok Set For Day in Court to Fight Potential US Ban

‘China Won’t Allow It’: TikTok Compares Divestiture to Chip Ban

Trump Says He Will ‘Never Ban TikTok’ if Elected – NYPost