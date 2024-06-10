fbpx

Type to search

China-US Economic Ties

Trump Says He Will ‘Never Ban TikTok’ if Elected – NYPost

June 10, 2024

Trump’s remarks are a sharp U-turn from his earlier stance on the app, given it was he who began the US crusade against TikTok during his presidency in 2020


Donald Trump sits in Manhattan Criminal Court on Thursday, May 30, 2024
Donald Trump sits in Manhattan Criminal Court on Thursday, May 30, 2024. Photo: Reuters

 

Former US President Donald Trump, once a stern critic of China’s TikTok, has said he will never ban the short-video app in the US if he is brought to power in the country’s election in November, according to a report by the New York Post.

Trump’s remarks are a sharp U-turn from his earlier stance on the app, given it was he who began the US crusade against TikTok during his presidency in 2020. At the time he attempted to ban the app calling it a national security concern due to the personal data it collected on its 100 million American users. That plan was, however, struck down by US courts.

At the start of this month, Trump went on to join TikTok as part of a heated election campaign against US President Joe Biden — who already has a profile on the app. The Biden government too has passed a new law requiring TikTok’s Chinese owner ByteDance to divest the app or a face a ban in the US. Trump called Biden the “worst president in history,” before going on to pledge: “I will never ban TikTok.”

 

 

Read the full report: New York Post

 

  • Vishakha Saxena

 

Also read:

TikTok Denies Plan to Separate Core Algorithm For US, China

If Legal Fight Fails, ByteDance ‘Would Prefer to Shut TikTok in US’

TikTok Allowing Manipulated Videos of Biden, Media Monitor Says

Project Liberty Forms Group to Bid For TikTok’s Operations in US

TikTok Seen as Chinese Influence Tool by Most in US, Poll Finds

TikTok Employees Faced Questioning at US Borders – Forbes

TikTok Ban Would Help ‘Enemy of the People’ Facebook: Trump

TikTok Ban Would be Hypocrisy, Apple Co-founder Says – CNN

 

Tags:

Vishakha Saxena

Vishakha Saxena is the Multimedia and Social Media Editor at Asia Financial. She has worked as a digital journalist since 2013, and is an experienced writer and multimedia producer. As a trader and investor, she is keenly interested in new economy, emerging markets and the intersections of finance and society. You can write to her at [email protected]

You Might also Like

CATL, Gotion Under Scrutiny in US Over 'Use of Forced Labour'
CATL, Gotion Under Scrutiny in US Over 'Use of Forced Labour'
China's AI Chip Firms Downgrade Designs to Keep Access to TSMC
China's AI Chip Firms Downgrade Designs to Keep Access to TSMC
China Reaches Moon's Far Side to Retrieve Historic Soil Samples
China Reaches Moon's Far Side to Retrieve Historic Soil Samples
US ‘Looking Closely’ at China Banks Over War Aid to Russia
US ‘Looking Closely’ at China Banks Over War Aid to Russia
logo

China-US Economic Ties

Small Chinese Banks in G7 Spotlight for Dealings With Russia
Small Chinese Banks in G7 Spotlight for Dealings With Russia
Jim Pollard 10 Jun 2024

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com