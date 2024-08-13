Tokyo Turns to AI For Earthquake Early Warning System – Kyodo

Quake experts say there is a 70% chance of a massive earthquake striking Tokyo within the next 30 years

Tokyo’s city government has deployed an artificial intelligence-driven system that can detect fires and building collapses, which could win the authorities vital extra seconds or minutes to respond when an earthquake hits, Kyodo News reported.

The AI set-up analyses footage from high-resolution cameras which can automatically identify blazes and structural incidents, giving agencies such as the police, fire department and the Japan Defence Forces more time to spring into action, if disaster hits, the story continued.

Japan’s weather agency last week issued its first-ever advisory warning of an increased risk of a megaquake along the Nankai Trough running between central and southwestern Japan, the Kyodo report went on.

Experts say there is a 70% chance of a massive earthquake occurring directly beneath Tokyo within the next 30 years, which could result in about 6,100 deaths and damage to around 194,000 buildings.

Read the full story: Kyodo News

By Sean O’Meara

