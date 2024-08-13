fbpx

Tokyo Turns to AI For Earthquake Early Warning System – Kyodo

August 13, 2024

Quake experts say there is a 70% chance of a massive earthquake striking Tokyo within the next 30 years


People walk down a street past Japanese national flags in a shopping district in Tokyo, on March 19, 2024. Photo: Reuters

 

Tokyo’s city government has deployed an artificial intelligence-driven system that can detect fires and building collapses, which could win the authorities vital extra seconds or minutes to respond when an earthquake hits, Kyodo News reported.

The AI set-up analyses footage from high-resolution cameras which can automatically identify blazes and structural incidents, giving agencies such as the police, fire department and the Japan Defence Forces more time to spring into action, if disaster hits, the story continued.

Japan’s weather agency last week issued its first-ever advisory warning of an increased risk of a megaquake along the Nankai Trough running between central and southwestern Japan, the Kyodo report went on.

Experts say there is a 70% chance of a massive earthquake occurring directly beneath Tokyo within the next 30 years, which could result in about 6,100 deaths and damage to around 194,000 buildings.

Read the full story: Kyodo News

 

  • By Sean O’Meara

 

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

