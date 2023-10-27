fbpx

Type to search

China-US Economic Ties

Top China Envoy Likely to Meet Biden After Call for Dialogue

October 27, 2023

Wang, who is in the US until Saturday, is also set to meet Biden’s national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, at the White House


US Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi at the State Department in Washington
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi at the State Department in Washington on Thursday. Photo: Reuters

 

China’s top diplomat Wang Yi called for “in-depth” and “comprehensive” dialogue between Beijing and Washington ahead of a likely meeting with US President Joe Biden on Friday.

Wang, who is in the US until Saturday, is set to meet Biden’s national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, at the White House. He could see Biden in person at that time, a US official familiar with planning for the visit said.

It is unclear how substantial their interaction will be.

 

Also on AF: Huawei, US-Sanctioned Firms Win as China Dumps Western Tech

 

Nevertheless, even an informal greeting with Wang would be Biden’s senior-most interaction with the Chinese government since he briefly met Chinese President Xi Jinping’s second-in-line, Premier Li Qiang, on the sidelines of the G20 summit in New Delhi.

Wang is the top foreign affairs official in the Chinese Communist Party and also foreign minister since the dismissal of Qin Gang in July. His trip to the US comes in the middle of a bitter technology and trade war between the biggest economies of the world.

Biden said during a press conference on Wednesday he plans to “compete” with China “according to the international rules – economically, politically, and other ways – but I’m not looking for conflict.”

For his part, Xi also said on Wednesday that China was willing to cooperate with the United States.

 

Appeal for dialogue

On Thursday, Wang met US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, kicking off his long-anticipated visit.

The trip is being as a run-up to a long-sought, one-on-one meeting between Biden and Xi at November’s Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in San Francisco. The two leaders last met at a summit in Bali last November.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken shakes hands with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi as they meet at the State Department in Washington
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken shakes hands with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi as they meet at the State Department in Washington. Photo: Reuters

Standing next to Blinken, Wang said the two countries share important common interests and challenges that they need to resolve together.

“Therefore, China and the United States need to have dialogue. Not only should we resume dialogue, the dialogue should be in-depth and comprehensive,” Wang said, speaking through an interpreter.

“Dialogue would help reduce misunderstandings, help stabilise the relationship and return it to the track of healthy, stable and sustainable development,” he said.

Blinken responded: “I agree with what the foreign minister said.”

 

Israel-Hamas war to influence talks

Wang’s three-day visit is the latest in a flurry of diplomatic engagements between the two strategic rivals as they seek to manage their differences to avoid conflict.

Several top US officials including Blinken have since met their Chinese counterparts in Beijing this summer.

The Israel-Hamas conflict has added a fresh dynamic to the testy relationship of the superpowers, and Washington is hoping Beijing can use its influence with Iran to prevent an escalation into a wider war in the Middle East.

But the Biden administration’s priority with Beijing has been to prevent intense competition between the two largest economies and disagreements on a host of issues from veering into conflict.

While both Beijing and Washington have spoken of looking for areas where they can work together, experts do not expect immediate progress.

The two sides are also likely go into APEC from different economic perspectives, with economic policy analysts saying the US has weathered challenging global conditions after the Covid-19 pandemic somewhat better than China.

 

  • Reuters, with additional editing by Vishakha Saxena

 

Also read:

US Expands Ban on Top AI Chips, Curbs to Hit Many Countries

China Tensions Leave US Firms Between a Rock and a Hard Place

US Business Outlook in China Sinks, Firms Looking at SE Asia

Raimondo Warns China Patience Of US Business ‘Wearing Thin’

Economic Risks Mount for Asia as Israel Declares War on Hamas

China Stalling Merger Reviews of US Chip Firms, Others – WSJ

 

 

 

Tags:

Vishakha Saxena

Vishakha Saxena is the Multimedia and Social Media Editor at Asia Financial. She has been working as a digital journalist since 2013, and is an experienced writer and multimedia producer. As an eager stock market trader and investor, she is keenly interested in economy, emerging markets and the intersections of finance and society. You can tweet to her @saxenavishakha

You Might also Like

Huawei, US-Sanctioned Firms Win as China Dumps Western Tech
Huawei, US-Sanctioned Firms Win as China Dumps Western Tech
Xi Says China Willing to Cooperate as Key Aide Visits US
Xi Says China Willing to Cooperate as Key Aide Visits US
Nvidia to Stop Some AI Chip Exports to China Immediately
Nvidia to Stop Some AI Chip Exports to China Immediately
ASML Employee Who Stole Chip Secrets 'Went to Work at Huawei'
ASML Employee Who Stole Chip Secrets 'Went to Work at Huawei'
logo

China-US Economic Ties

Vietnam Arrests Top Rare Earth Execs Amid Plans to Rival China
Vietnam Arrests Top Rare Earth Execs Amid Plans to Rival China
Vishakha Saxena 23 Oct 2023

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com