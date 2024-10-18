Toyota Displays Hydrogen Fuel Cartridges for EVs, Homes

Carmaker showed off possible uses for hydrogen fuel cells at an event in Japan this week, as part of its shift toward a clean energy future

Toyota has revealed new portable hydrogen cartridges it has developed for electric vehicles and other purposes.

The world’s biggest carmaker says it researching and developing technology related to carbon neutrality from a range of sustainability initiatives.

This week it displayed hydrogen cartridges – fuel cells – at the Japan Mobility Show Bizweek 2024, an event held over the past four days in Chiba Prefecture, where the mobility industry and startups present next generation technology and discuss possible tie-ups.

Swappable hydrogen fuel cells offer an extended motoring range for electric vehicles or trucks – travel without pitstops, was how one report described this.

The company says the easy-to-carry hydrogen cartridges could be fuel cells for vehicles or homes.

Hydrogen is a clean energy source that generates no carbon emissions that can be stored or transported relatively easily.

Hydrogen’s capacity to be used as fuel cells for electric vehicles could require a network of pumping stations to be built, which means any rollout could take some time to establish.

But an alternate approach is to make cartridges that are easy to swap in vehicles or carry, if going on long journeys. The latest cartridges can even be carried with relative ease in a special backpack.

The hydrogen cartridge can also power homes in the event of a power outage or be used for basic functions such as cooking.

A report by Interesting Engineering said the company demonstrated a potential use of the technology by powering a cooking stove in collaboration with Rinnai at the Mobility event this week.

“Given hydrogen’s highly explosive nature and the fears associated with using the fuel, the company is working towards making it a familiar and safe energy source by introducing its use for day-to-day functions,” it said.

In a press release, Toyota said it was taking a multi-pathway approach in pursuit of achieving carbon neutrality. It wanted to promote initiatives towards realizing a hydrogen society and renewable energy management “to contribute to the stability of energy supply and the reduction of environmental impact.”

“By fostering new partnerships and driving technological innovation, Toyota aims to strengthen its efforts to help create a sustainable future.”

