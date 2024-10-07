fbpx

Type to search

Oil & Gas

LNG’s Carbon Footprint 33% Bigger Than Coal’s – CC

October 7, 2024

Processing, transporting and storing liquefied natural gas makes it a more carbon-unfriendly energy source than coal, a new study says


A liquefied natural gas (LNG) tanker is tugged towards a thermal power station in Futtsu, east of Tokyo.
A liquefied natural gas (LNG) tanker is tugged towards a thermal power station in Futtsu, east of Tokyo, Japan, on November 13, 2017. Photo: Reuters

 

Liquefied natural gas has left a greenhouse gas footprint a third-larger than coal over the last two decades, a new Cornell study says.

The methane and carbon dioxide emissions released during the extraction of LNG, and also during its processing, transportation and storage, account for approximately half of its total greenhouse gas footprint, a report in the Cornell Chronicle revealed.

“Natural gas and shale gas are all bad for the climate. Liquefied natural gas is worse,” said Robert Howarth, author of the study and the David R Atkinson Professor of Ecology and Environmental Biology in the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences. 

“LNG is made from shale gas, and to make it you must supercool it to liquid form and then transport it to market in large tankers. That takes energy.”

The liquefication process – where the extracted natural gas, mostly produced from shale, is super-cooled to minus 260 degrees Fahrenheit – makes LNG easier to transport on tanker ships, the report continued, but its transportation comes at a significant environmental cost.

Read the full story: The Cornell Chronicle

 

  • By Sean O’Meara

 

Also on AF:

China Oil, Gas Giants Accused of ‘Greenwashing’ LNG Purchases

China Settles First LNG Trade in Yuan in Latest Hit to Dollar

Forest Fires a Double Whammy for Climate Change Fight – Guardian

China Ramps up LNG Investment to Avoid Power Shortages – SCMP

 

Tags:

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

You Might also Like

Forest Fires a Double Whammy for Climate Change Fight – Guardian
Forest Fires a Double Whammy for Climate Change Fight – Guardian
Online Misinformation Harming Climate Change Effort: UN Chief
Online Misinformation Harming Climate Change Effort: UN Chief
Green Investment Hindered by Poor Demand For Low-Carbon Products
Green Investment Hindered by Poor Demand For Low-Carbon Products
Governments Spend $2.6tn on Climate-Harming Support – Guardian
Governments Spend $2.6tn on Climate-Harming Support – Guardian
logo

Oil & Gas

Furore Erupts After EC Agrees to Delay Forest Protection Rule
Furore Erupts After EC Agrees to Delay Forest Protection Rule
Jim Pollard 03 Oct 2024
  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com