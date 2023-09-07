Toyota Japan Shutdown Down to Lack of Disk Space – Nikkei

Sources said the catastrophic malfunction happened after an update of the automaker’s parts ordering system

The system shutdown that saw Toyota Motor’s assembly plants in Japan closed for about a day last week was not caused by a cyberattack but by a lack of server disk space, the Nikkei reported.

“The system was restored after the data was transferred to a server with a larger capacity,” Toyota said in the report. The auto giant said the issue happened after regular maintenance work on its servers, adding that it would now review its maintenance procedures.

