Toyota Japan Shutdown Down to Lack of Disk Space – Nikkei

September 7, 2023

Sources said the catastrophic malfunction happened after an update of the automaker’s parts ordering system


The malfunction shut down all of Toyota Motor's assembly plants in Japan for nearly a day Photo: Reuters

 

The system shutdown that saw Toyota Motor’s assembly plants in Japan closed for about a day last week was not caused by a cyberattack but by a lack of server disk space, the Nikkei reported.

“The system was restored after the data was transferred to a server with a larger capacity,” Toyota said in the report. The auto giant said the issue happened after regular maintenance work on its servers, adding that it would now review its maintenance procedures.

Read the full story: Nikkei

 

  • By Sean O’Meara

 

Toyota Stops Work at Japanese Plants Due to System Failure

Toyota to Accelerate China EV Push, Tech Programme

Toyota Claims EV Battery Breakthrough – Guardian

Toyota Reveals Supercharged EV Battle Plan, New Battery Tech

 

 

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

