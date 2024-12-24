fbpx

Toyota to Build Plant in China to Make Luxury EVs – Nikkei

December 24, 2024

Top-selling Japanese carmaker will produce its luxury car brand Lexus at a new plant in Shanghai, Nikkei business daily says


Toyota's logo is seen in their exhibition stall at Bharat Mobility Global Expo organised by India's commerce ministry in New Delhi. Photo: Reuters

 

Toyota has decided to build a new factory in China to manufacture electric vehicles, according to news report in Tokyo.

The top-selling Japanese carmaker will produce its luxury car brand Lexus at a new plant in Shanghai, Nikkei business daily said on Monday, citing several sources.

Toyota has worked in China via joint ventures with local manufacturers, like most foreign carmakers, but the Japanese automaker will build this factory and operate it independently, the report said.

Toyota aims to start operations at new plant around 2027, it said.

A Toyota spokesperson told Reuters the content of the report was not published by the company.

 

  • Jim Pollard with Reuters

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years.

