Trudeau Chides India’s ‘Horrific Mistake’ as Ties Worsen – Guardian

October 18, 2024

An ongoing row between India and Canada escalated this week after both sides expelled each other’s diplomats over the killing of a Sikh separatist leader on Canadian soil


Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, with Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly, and Minister of Public Safety, Democratic Institutions and Intergovernmental Affairs Dominic LeBlanc, arrives to a press conference about the Royal Canadian Mounted Police's investigation into "violent criminal activity in Canada with connections to India.
In some of his strongest statements yet on a worsening diplomatic row with India, Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau said India made a “horrific mistake” by violating the country’s sovereignty, the Guardian reported.

Trudeau was speaking on the killing of a Sikh separatist leader — a Canadian citizen — in British Columbia last June, which Ottawa says was orchestrated by the Indian government and its diplomats posted in Canada.

This week, Canada expelled six Indian diplomats, including the high commissioner, saying it had evidence linking them to the murder. India also retaliated by ordering the expulsion of six high-ranking Canadian diplomats.

Speaking on the escalating row, Trudeau said Canada did not want to “blow up” its ties with India but that his administration had to respond to the Indian government’s actions.

“The Indian government made a horrific mistake in thinking that they could interfere as aggressively as they did in the safety and sovereignty of Canada. We need to respond in order to ensure Canadians’ safety.” he said.

Read the full report: The Guardian

 

  • Vishakha Saxena

 

Vishakha Saxena

