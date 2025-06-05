Trump Speaks To Xi Jinping, Amid Fear Trade Deal May Unravel

Key US stock indexes edged down while markets awaited news from the call. The Dow Jones dropped 0.3%, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite were both down 0.2%

US President Donald Trump spoke by phone to his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on Thursday, China’s state news agency Xinhua reported.

The phone talks were at Trump’s request, Xinhua said, without providing any details on the leaders’ conversation. The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The highly anticipated call comes at a time when a trade agreement negotiated by both sides is hanging in limbo and bilateral relations have been strained by trade disputes.

ALSO SEE: China Sets up Tracking System to Trace Its Rare Earth Magnets

Key US stock indexes edged down while markets awaited news from the call. The Dow Jones Average dropped by 135 points, or 0.3%, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite were both down 0.2% at the time of writing.

Washington and Beijing have both accused each other of alleged breaches of a trade truce they reached in Geneva last month.

In recent weeks a dispute over critical minerals has threatened to destroy the fragile truce in the trade war between the world’s two biggest economies.

The countries struck a 90-day deal on May 12 to roll back some of the triple-digit, tit-for-tat tariffs they had placed on each other since Trump’s January inauguration.

Stocks rallied, but the temporary deal did not address broader concerns that strain the bilateral relationship, from the illicit fentanyl trade to the status of democratically governed Taiwan and US complaints about China’s state-dominated, export-driven economic model.

Since returning to the White House in January, Trump has repeatedly threatened an array of punitive measures on trading partners, only to revoke some of them at the last minute. The on-again, off-again approach has baffled world leaders and spooked business executives, who say the uncertainty has made it difficult to forecast market conditions.

Uncertainty on rare earth magnets

China’s decision in April to suspend exports of a wide range of critical minerals and magnets continues to disrupt supplies needed by automakers, computer chip manufacturers and military contractors around the world.

Beijing sees mineral exports as a source of leverage – halting those exports could put domestic political pressure on the Republican US president if economic growth sags because companies cannot produce mineral-powered products.

The 90-day agreement to roll back tariffs and trade restrictions is tenuous. Trump has accused China of violating the deal and has ordered curbs on chip design software and other shipments to China. But Beijing rejected the claim and threatened counter-measures.

Trump has long pushed for a call or a meeting with Xi, but China has rejected that as not in keeping with its traditional approach of working out agreement details before leaders talk.

The US president and his aides see leader-to-leader talks as vital to sort through log-jams that have vexed lower-level officials in difficult negotiations.

It’s not known when the two men last spoke. Some reports say they spoke before Trump’s inauguration in late January.

The talks are being closely watched by investors worried that a chaotic trade war could cut into corporate earnings and disrupt supply chains in the key months before the Christmas holiday shopping season. Trump’s tariffs are also the subject of ongoing litigation in US courts.

Reuters with additional editing by Jim Pollard

ALSO SEE: