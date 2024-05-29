fbpx

Trump Threats to Stop EV Sales May Backfire – Gizmodo

May 29, 2024

Americans are warming to electric vehicles and analysts are predicting “widespread EV adoption”, plus thousands of jobs in some states from billions of investments


Trump attends trial at Manhattan Criminal Court for falsifying documents related to hush money paid to a porn star, May 16, 2024. The former president said he would slap a 100% tariff on EVs from Mexico if he retakes the White House and warned that 'You’re not going to be able to sell those cars.” (Reuters, pool image).

 

Donald Trump threats to stop sales of electric vehicles are now part of his bid for re-election and come at a time when he has called on oil and gas executives to make big donations to his campaign in exchange for him reversing a swag of climate policies imposed under the Biden Administration, such as tailpipe emission targets and EV tax credits, according to a report by Gizmodo, which noted that the ‘automotive landscape’ is now very different to eight years ago when Trump became president.

Americans are warming to electric vehicles and sales are expected to top 1.5 million this year, which would be 10% of all new cars purchased and analysts are predicting “widespread EV adoption,” regardless of what Trump may do, it said, adding that with billions of investments planned, such as Hyundai’s $13bn plant in Georgia, “Trump may be doing more harm than good for his case in these manufacturing-reliant states.”

Republican strongholds such as Texas and Florida “are increasingly adopting electric vehicles” and trail only California in terms of EV registrations, it said, with EVs equally popular with supporters of both major parties.

Read the full report: Gizmodo.

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years.

