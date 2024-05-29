Trump Threats to Stop EV Sales May Backfire – Gizmodo

Donald Trump threats to stop sales of electric vehicles are now part of his bid for re-election and come at a time when he has called on oil and gas executives to make big donations to his campaign in exchange for him reversing a swag of climate policies imposed under the Biden Administration, such as tailpipe emission targets and EV tax credits, according to a report by Gizmodo, which noted that the ‘automotive landscape’ is now very different to eight years ago when Trump became president.
Americans are warming to electric vehicles and sales are expected to top 1.5 million this year, which would be 10% of all new cars purchased and analysts are predicting “widespread EV adoption,” regardless of what Trump may do, it said, adding that with billions of investments planned, such as Hyundai’s $13bn plant in Georgia, “Trump may be doing more harm than good for his case in these manufacturing-reliant states.”
Republican strongholds such as Texas and Florida “are increasingly adopting electric vehicles” and trail only California in terms of EV registrations, it said, with EVs equally popular with supporters of both major parties.
