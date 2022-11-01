fbpx

TSMC Plans Expansion With New 1nm Chip Fab – Taiwan News

November 1, 2022

The proposed plant will be located in Toayuan in Northern Taiwan, with TSMC yet to confirm the claim which came from a close source, Taiwan News said


Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is planning to build a new factory to produce 1 nanometre chips, Taiwan News reported.

The proposed plant will reportedly be located in Toayuan in Northern Taiwan, though the world’s top chipmaker has not yet confirmed the claim, which came from a close source.

US Expects Allies to Back Chip Export Curbs on China

China Tensions Creating Serious Tests for Chip Industry: TSMC

Chipmaker SK Hynix to Slash Investment as Recession Looms

 

Alfie Habershon

Alfie is a Reporter at Asia Financial. He previously lived in Mumbai reporting on India's economy and healthcare for data journalism initiative IndiaSpend, as well as having worked for London based Tortoise Media.

