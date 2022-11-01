TSMC Plans Expansion With New 1nm Chip Fab – Taiwan News

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is planning to build a new factory to produce 1 nanometre chips, Taiwan News reported.
The proposed plant will reportedly be located in Toayuan in Northern Taiwan, though the world’s top chipmaker has not yet confirmed the claim, which came from a close source.
Read the full report: Taiwan News
