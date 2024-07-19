UK Urged to Block Shein Listing Over Labour, Tax Claims – ST

Say No to Shein campaign wants the British government to block Shein’s application to list on the London Stock Exchange

Campaigners are pushing the UK’s new Labour Government to pull the plug on Singapore-headquartered fast-fashion retailer Shein’s plans to list its shares in London, The Straits Times reported.

The protesters accuse Shein, which confidentially filed papers with Britain’s markets regulator early in June, of exploiting workers, damaging the environment and avoiding tax, the story went on.

The Say No to Shein campaign, which is backed by British retail consultant and television personality Mary Portas, wants the UK government to block Shein’s application to list on the London Stock Exchange until it has completed a thorough investigation into its labour practices, environmental impact and tax arrangements.

However, the Chinese-founded firm said: “Shein refutes these inaccurate allegations, which are based on outdated sources and false claims.”

The Straits Times

By Sean O’Meara

