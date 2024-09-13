fbpx

Shein’s AI-Boosted Fast-Fashion Model Increases Emissions – Grist

September 13, 2024

The hugely successful clothing retailer’s fine-tuning of its business by using artificial intelligence comes at a cost, say climate campaigners


A keyboard and a shopping cart are seen in front of a displayed Shein logo.
Photo: Reuters

 

Clothing retailer Shein has become the fast-fashion industry’s biggest polluter – and its increasing use of AI is making its environmental impact worse, The Grist reported.

Climate advocates and researchers say the China-founded firm’s speedy manufacturing practices and online-only business model are inherently emissions-heavy, the story on the climate news website went on, and that the use of AI software to improve its operations could be pumping up its emissions even more.

Shein’s third annual sustainability report, released in August, showed the company nearly doubled its carbon dioxide emissions between 2022 and 2023, the report continued. 

“AI enables fast fashion to become the ultra-fast fashion industry,” cautioned Sage Lenier, the executive director of Sustainable and Just Future, a climate nonprofit. 

Read the full story: The Grist

 

By Sean O’Meara

 

Sean O'Meara

