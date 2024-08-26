Ukraine’s Zelensky Urges India to Cut Russian Oil Imports – UP

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has urged India to stop importing oil from Russia, saying it could help bring an end to the war because of the huge amount of revenue it provides to Russia, according to a report by Ukrainska Pravda (UP).

India was reported to have imported crude oil worth $14.7 billion in the June quarter this year, which was 25% more than last year, the Business Standard said on Monday (August 26).

In an interview with Indian media outlets, Zelensky was quoted as saying the “billions” that India, Arab countries and China pay for Russian oil were being used by Putin for his war economy: “If you stop importing oil, Putin will face huge challenges,” the UP report said.

“He is stealing billions from his people. They are poor, so he did not feel it; however, if his society does, they will push him to peace,” he was quoted as saying.

“Zelensky went on to say that for Ukrainians, Putin is a killer. He also stated that Putin’s remarks about the alleged desire for peace, as well as the attack on the hospital on the day of [Indian PM] Modi’s visit [to Kyiv], show[ed] either disrespect for India or a loss of control over his own armed forces.”

Read the full report: Ukrainska Pravda.

