UK’s Largest Chip Plant Staff Want to Keep China Owners – BBC

November 24, 2022

A dozen members of staff said they were in “disbelief” at UK ministers ordering China’s Nexperia to sell its 86% stake in the plant and travelled to Westminister to protest at the decision


The UK's largest chipmaker Newport Wafer Fab have urged the British government to allow it to stay under Chinese ownership, the BBC has reported.
Semiconductors or computer chips are seen on a circuit board of a computer.

 

A dozen members of staff said they were in “disbelief” at UK ministers ordering China’s Nexperia to sell its 86% stake in the plant and travelled to Westminister to protest against the decision, the report said, but the government has refused to disclose reasons for its decision.

Read the full report: the BBC.

 

UK Blocks Chinese Takeover of Microchip Factory in Wales

 

New US Export Rules Seek to Contain China’s Chip Sector

 

China’s Chip Industry Faces Deep Pain From US Curbs – FT

 

US Orders Nvidia to Stop Sale of Advanced Chips to China

 

 

Alfie Habershon

Alfie is a Reporter at Asia Financial. He previously lived in Mumbai reporting on India's economy and healthcare for data journalism initiative IndiaSpend, as well as having worked for London based Tortoise Media.

