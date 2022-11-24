UK’s Largest Chip Plant Staff Want to Keep China Owners – BBC

A dozen members of staff said they were in “disbelief” at UK ministers ordering China’s Nexperia to sell its 86% stake in the plant and travelled to Westminister to protest at the decision

The UK’s largest chipmaker Newport Wafer Fab have urged the British government to allow it to stay under Chinese ownership, the BBC has reported.

A dozen members of staff said they were in “disbelief” at UK ministers ordering China’s Nexperia to sell its 86% stake in the plant and travelled to Westminister to protest against the decision, the report said, but the government has refused to disclose reasons for its decision.

