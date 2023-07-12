fbpx

UN Hails India Lifting 415m Out of Poverty in 15 Years – HT

July 12, 2023

A United Nations report said in 2005/2006 about 645 million Indians were in ‘multidimensional poverty’ and this declined to about 230 million in 2019/2021


A cashier checks Indian rupee notes
A cashier checks Indian rupee notes. Photo: Reuters

 

The UN has praised India for what it says is the “remarkable” achievement of lifting 415 million of its people out of poverty in just 15 years, the Hindustan Times reported.

The latest update of the global Multidimensional Poverty Index (MPI) released by the United Nations Development Programme revealed that 25 countries, including India, had successfully halved their global MPI values from 2006 to 2021, said the Times. The report noted that deprivation in all indicators declined in India, and “the poorest states and groups, including children and people in disadvantaged caste groups, had the fastest absolute progress”.

Read the full story: The Hindustan Times

 

  • By Sean O’Meara

 

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

