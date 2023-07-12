UN Hails India Lifting 415m Out of Poverty in 15 Years – HT

The UN has praised India for what it says is the “remarkable” achievement of lifting 415 million of its people out of poverty in just 15 years, the Hindustan Times reported.
The latest update of the global Multidimensional Poverty Index (MPI) released by the United Nations Development Programme revealed that 25 countries, including India, had successfully halved their global MPI values from 2006 to 2021, said the Times. The report noted that deprivation in all indicators declined in India, and “the poorest states and groups, including children and people in disadvantaged caste groups, had the fastest absolute progress”.
