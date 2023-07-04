fbpx

India’s Ambani Debuts $12 4G Phone With Streaming, Digital Pay

July 4, 2023

The phone is the telecom giant’s latest attempt to tap into India’s massive and under-penetrated rural market where many are yet to migrate to smartphones


JioBharat, a 4G feature phone launched by Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio
The beta trial for the first 1 million JioBharat phones will begin on July 7. Photo: Facebook / Jio

 

Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio has launched a 4G feature phone priced at 999 rupees ($12.19) complete with internet services like digital payment and music and video streaming.

The phone, named JioBharat, is the telecom giant’s latest attempt to tap into India’s massive and under-penetrated rural market where many are yet to migrate to smartphones.

“There are still 250 million mobile phone users in India who remain ‘trapped’ in the 2G era … at a time when the world stands at the cusp of a 5G revolution,” Akash Ambani, chairman of Reliance Jio, said in a statement.

 

The move could help Jio cement its leadership in India’s telecom sector, with its user base already crossing 439 million, far ahead of rivals Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel.

Jio famously disrupted the Indian telecom sector in 2016 by introducing cut-price tariffs far cheaper than any rival.

Following that, in 2021, the company launched the 4G JioPhone smartphone at 6,499 rupees. After an initial sales surge, however, the phone is finding limited takers even after a price cut, a market study by IIFL Securities showed in May.

 

Users’ learning curve

Currently, 4G feature phones account for less than 1% of the feature phone sales in India, per Counterpoint Research.

“Feature phone to smartphone transition has slowed down due to high learning curve for a lot of rural Indian users and Jio Bharat aims to bridge that gap,” said Tarun Pathak, analyst at Counterpoint Research.

Feature phones are models that have higher functionalities than basic devices but fall short of the capabilities of a smartphone.

“4G is still a significant opportunity in India considering the 5G devices remain elusive from the sub-10,000 rupee segment … and will also help Jio in giving consumers a taste if its services ecosystem,” Pathak added.

The beta trial for the first 1 million JioBharat phones will begin on July 7 and will take place across 6,500 tehsils or sub-districts in India, the company said.

Last year, parent Reliance Industries said it was working with Google to launch a budget 5G smartphone but has not provided any further updates on the roll out.

 

  • Reuters, with additional editing by Vishakha Saxena

 

Vishakha Saxena

Vishakha Saxena is the Multimedia and Social Media Editor at Asia Financial. She has been working as a digital journalist since 2013, and is an experienced writer and multimedia producer. As an eager stock market trader and investor, she is keenly interested in economy, emerging markets and the intersections of finance and society. You can tweet to her @saxenavishakha

