fbpx

Type to search

Cyber Security

UN: North Korea Cyberattacks Pocketed Regime $3bn – Guardian

February 9, 2024

A United Nations report is said to show that attacks on cryptocurrency-related companies helped development of dictatorship’s weapons programme


China has been accused of using its cyber capabilities to acquire intellectual property. Photo: Reuters
An illustration of a person posing with a laptop in front of projection with word 'cyber' and binary code. Photo: Reuters

 

A UN report is set to reveal that North Korea orchestrated numerous suspected cyber-attacks that raked in $3 billion over a six-year period, the UK’s Guardian reported.

The money has been funnelled into Pyongyang’s nuclear weapons programme, according to excerpts of an unpublished UN report reviewed by the Reuters news agency.

The UN panel is reportedly investigating 58 suspected DPRK cyber-attacks on cryptocurrency-related companies between 2017 and 2023, the story went on. Pyongyang has repeatedly denied allegations of hacking or other cyber-attacks.

Read the full story: The Guardian

 

  • By Sean O’Meara

 

Also on AF:

North Korea Using AI to Boost Surveillance, Study Claims

North Korea Hackers Share Networks With SE Asia Crime Gangs

US Seizes Website Domains Used by North Korean IT Workers

North Korea Hackers Breached Russian Missile Maker’s Systems

 

 

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

You Might also Like

US Panel Wants Investment Ban on Critical Tech Sectors in China
US Panel Wants Investment Ban on Critical Tech Sectors in China
Nikkei Retreats After New 34-Year Peak, Hang Seng Slips
Nikkei Retreats After New 34-Year Peak, Hang Seng Slips
China Sees Record Bank Loans in January to Spur Economy
China Sees Record Bank Loans in January to Spur Economy
Chinese Firm Runs 100 ‘News’ Sites Pushing Pro-Beijing Stories
Chinese Firm Runs 100 ‘News’ Sites Pushing Pro-Beijing Stories
logo

Cyber Security

Shanghai to Allow Faster Offshore Data Transfers for Foreign Firms
Shanghai to Allow Faster Offshore Data Transfers for Foreign Firms
Jim Pollard 07 Feb 2024

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com