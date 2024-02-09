UN: North Korea Cyberattacks Pocketed Regime $3bn – Guardian

A UN report is set to reveal that North Korea orchestrated numerous suspected cyber-attacks that raked in $3 billion over a six-year period, the UK’s Guardian reported.
The money has been funnelled into Pyongyang’s nuclear weapons programme, according to excerpts of an unpublished UN report reviewed by the Reuters news agency.
The UN panel is reportedly investigating 58 suspected DPRK cyber-attacks on cryptocurrency-related companies between 2017 and 2023, the story went on. Pyongyang has repeatedly denied allegations of hacking or other cyber-attacks.
Read the full story: The Guardian
- By Sean O’Meara
Also on AF:
North Korea Using AI to Boost Surveillance, Study Claims
North Korea Hackers Share Networks With SE Asia Crime Gangs
US Seizes Website Domains Used by North Korean IT Workers
North Korea Hackers Breached Russian Missile Maker’s Systems