UN: North Korea Cyberattacks Pocketed Regime $3bn – Guardian

A United Nations report is said to show that attacks on cryptocurrency-related companies helped development of dictatorship’s weapons programme

A UN report is set to reveal that North Korea orchestrated numerous suspected cyber-attacks that raked in $3 billion over a six-year period, the UK’s Guardian reported.

The money has been funnelled into Pyongyang’s nuclear weapons programme, according to excerpts of an unpublished UN report reviewed by the Reuters news agency.

The UN panel is reportedly investigating 58 suspected DPRK cyber-attacks on cryptocurrency-related companies between 2017 and 2023, the story went on. Pyongyang has repeatedly denied allegations of hacking or other cyber-attacks.

Read the full story: The Guardian

By Sean O’Meara

