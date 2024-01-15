North Korea Hackers Share Networks With SE Asia Crime Gangs

A UN investigation has uncovered evidence that hackers like NK’s Lazarus Group are linking up with fraudsters and drug traffickers in Thailand and Myanmar

North Korean hackers are sharing their money-laundering secrets and access to underground banking networks with fraudsters and drug traffickers in Southeast Asia, according to a United Nations report published on Monday.

The United Nations Office of Drugs and Crime (UNODC) said casinos and crypto exchanges have emerged as key venues for organised crime and it had observed “several instances” of network sharing in the Mekong area, which includes Myanmar, Thailand, Laos and Cambodia, by hackers including North Korea’s Lazarus Group.

The UNODC said it had identified the activity via analysis of case information and blockchain data.

Lazarus, which the United States has said is controlled by North Korea’s primary intelligence bureau, has been accused of involvement in a string of high-profile cyberheists and ransomware attacks. Funds stolen by North Korean hackers are a key source of funding for Pyongyang and its weapons programmes.

Also on AF: China’s Military, AI Bodies Still Buying Nvidia Chips Despite US Ban

The UNODC report said Southeast Asia’s casinos and junkets, which facilitate gambling by high-wealth players, as well as unregulated cryptocurrency exchanges, have become “foundational pieces” of the banking architecture used by organised crime in the region.

Casinos have proven “capable and efficient in moving and laundering massive volumes” of crypto and traditional cash undetected, it said, “creating channels for effectively integrating billions in criminal proceeds into the formal financial system.”

The junket sector has been infiltrated by organised crime for “industrial-scale money laundering and underground banking operations,” with links to drug trafficking and cyberfraud, the report said.

It cited licensed casinos and junket operators in the Philippines which helped launder around $81 million stolen in a cyberattack on Bangladesh’s Central Bank in 2016, which was attributed to the Lazarus Group.

The proliferation of casinos and crypto have “supercharged” organised crime groups in Southeast Asia, UNODC Regional Representative for Southeast Asia and the Pacific Jeremy Douglas told Reuters.

“It’s no surprise sophisticated threat actors would look to leverage the same underground banking systems and service providers,” he said.

Reuters with additional editing by Sean O’Meara

Read more:

Hackers Leak 1.3 Million Sony Insomniac Games Files – Axios

North Korea Hackers Breached Russian Missile Maker’s Systems

Notorious Hackers Seen Hitting US Arm of ICBC, China’s Top Bank

North Korea Crypto Theft at Record High in 2022: UN Report

North Korea Hackers Targeted Crypto in US Tech Firm Attack