China

US and China Defence Chiefs Hold Talks in Cambodia – RFA

November 22, 2022

China’s defence minister met his US counterpart on Tuesday to discuss Taiwan, the South China Sea, as well as crises in Ukraine and the Korean peninsula.


US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin, centre left, meets with his Chinese counterpart General Wei Fenghe, centre right, in Siem Reap, Cambodia, on November 22, 2022, prior to the ASEAN defence ministers meeting on Wednesday. Both sides stuck to their long-held positions. Photo: China's Defence Ministry.

 

China’s Defence minister Gen Wei Fenghe met with his American counterpart Lloyd Austin in Cambodia on Tuesday for talks ahead of the ASEAN defence ministers meeting, according to a report by Radio Free Asia, which said Austin raised concern about the “increasingly dangerous behavior” of Chinese aircraft in the Indo-Pacific and stressed that the US “will continue to fly, sail and operate where international law allows”.

Meanwhile, China’s defence ministry’s readout of the meeting said “responsibility for the current situation in Sino-US relations lies with the US and not with China,” while adding that no external force had the right to interfere in its dealings with Taiwan and “unity of the motherland”. Austin stressed the importance of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, before the pair discussed other concerns such as the war in Ukraine, the South China Sea and the situation on the Korean Peninsula, the report said.

Read the full report: RFA.

 

 

ALSO SEE:

 

China’s Ant Group Seen Facing $1bn-Plus Fine After Big Revamp

 

India Buoyed by Double-Digit Rise in Corporate Lending

 

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years and has a family in Bangkok.

China

