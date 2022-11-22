US and China Defence Chiefs Hold Talks in Cambodia – RFA

China’s defence minister met his US counterpart on Tuesday to discuss Taiwan, the South China Sea, as well as crises in Ukraine and the Korean peninsula.

China’s Defence minister Gen Wei Fenghe met with his American counterpart Lloyd Austin in Cambodia on Tuesday for talks ahead of the ASEAN defence ministers meeting, according to a report by Radio Free Asia, which said Austin raised concern about the “increasingly dangerous behavior” of Chinese aircraft in the Indo-Pacific and stressed that the US “will continue to fly, sail and operate where international law allows”.

Meanwhile, China’s defence ministry’s readout of the meeting said “responsibility for the current situation in Sino-US relations lies with the US and not with China,” while adding that no external force had the right to interfere in its dealings with Taiwan and “unity of the motherland”. Austin stressed the importance of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, before the pair discussed other concerns such as the war in Ukraine, the South China Sea and the situation on the Korean Peninsula, the report said.

Read the full report: RFA.

