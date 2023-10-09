China-US Ties Will Affect ‘Destiny of Mankind’, Xi Says – AFP

Xi told the US delegation: “How China and the United States get along with each other in the face of a world of change and turmoil will determine the future and destiny of mankind.”

Chinese President Xi Jinping met a six-person US delegation in Beijing on Monday led by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, according to a report by AFP, which quoted Xi as saying “How China and the United States get along with each other in the face of a world of change and turmoil will determine the future and destiny of mankind.”

Xi went on: “I have said many times, including to several presidents, that we have 1,000 reasons to improve China-US relations, but not one reason to ruin them,” adding that China-US ties are “the most important bilateral relationship in the world”, the report said, noting that Schumer, replied: “Our countries, together, will shape this century. That is why we must manage our relationship responsibly and respectfully.”

Read the full report: AFP/Straits Times.

ALSO SEE: