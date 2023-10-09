fbpx

China-US Ties Will Affect ‘Destiny of Mankind’, Xi Says – AFP

October 9, 2023

Xi told the US delegation: “How China and the United States get along with each other in the face of a world of change and turmoil will determine the future and destiny of mankind.”


US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer shakes hands with China's President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Monday, Oct 9, 2023 (AP pool via Reuters).

 

Chinese President Xi Jinping met a six-person US delegation in Beijing on Monday led by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, according to a report by AFP, which quoted Xi as saying “How China and the United States get along with each other in the face of a world of change and turmoil will determine the future and destiny of mankind.”

Xi went on: “I have said many times, including to several presidents, that we have 1,000 reasons to improve China-US relations, but not one reason to ruin them,” adding that China-US ties are “the most important bilateral relationship in the world”, the report said, noting that Schumer, replied: “Our countries, together, will shape this century. That is why we must manage our relationship responsibly and respectfully.”

Read the full report: AFP/Straits Times.

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years.

