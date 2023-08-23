fbpx

US Bans China Officials for ‘Repression’ of Tibetan Children

August 23, 2023

Secretary of State Antony Blinken urges China to end its “repressive assimilation policies” that force up to a million Tibetan children to leave their families and attend state boarding schools


The US said on Tuesday it will impose visa bans on Chinese officials involved in the forced assimilation of Tibetan children.
China has been accused of brutal forced integration campaigns in Tibet and Xinjiang. This image shows Uyghurs in a re-education camp in Xinjiang in western China in an undated video screen shot. Photo via Reuters.

 

The United States is set to impose sanctions on Chinese officials behind the forced assimilation of Tibetan children in government-run boarding schools.

The move, announced by the State Department on Tuesday, follows claims by United Nations experts in February that a million children have been separated from their families.

“We urge PRC [People’s Republic of China] authorities to end the coercion of Tibetan children into government-run boarding schools and to cease repressive assimilation policies, both in Tibet and throughout other parts of the PRC” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

“These coercive policies seek to eliminate Tibet’s distinct linguistic, cultural and religious traditions among younger generations of Tibetans,” he said in the statement, which did not name the officials involved.

 

ALSO SEE: China Fines Raided US Firm $1.5 Million for ‘Unapproved’ Work

 

The programme appears to be aimed at integrating Tibetans into China’s majority Han culture, with compulsory education in Mandarin and no instruction culturally relevant to the Buddhist-majority Himalayan region, a report by AFP said, citing UN special rapporteurs said.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry called the report “completely unfounded” and said the Tibet region “enjoys social stability, economic development, ethnic unity, religious harmony, and people live and work in peace”, it added.

However, Tibetan support groups in the West lauded Blinken’s statement.

Tibet has been ruled by China since 1951, when troops took control in what it says was a peaceful liberation.

China maintains that it protects the rights of all ethnic minority cultures and its constitution grants groups the freedom to use and develop their own written and spoken languages.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Jim Pollard

 

ALSO SEE:

 

China Should Release All Detainees in Xinjiang, UN Says

 

China Has Expanded Its Nuclear Testing Site in Xinjiang – Nikkei

 

US Senate Passes Xinjiang Import Ban Over ‘Forced Labour’

 

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years.

