Oceania

US Begins Talks With Cook Islands Over Seabed Minerals

August 6, 2025

The US says it is talking to officials in the Cook Islands – halfway between Hawaii and New Zealand – after island chiefs signed partnership agreements with China


Rarotonga in the Cook Islands (Cook Islands Tourism image).

 

US officials have begun talks with the Cook Islands for research on seabed mineral exploration and development, the US State Department said on Tuesday.

The Cook Islands lie halfway between New Zealand and Hawaii and are made up of 15 islands and atolls.

Western nations that traditionally held sway in the Pacific Islands have become increasingly concerned about China’s plans to increase influence after Beijing signed defence, trade and financial deals with Pacific countries in recent years.

 

“The Government of the United States of America has begun discussions with the Government of the Cook Islands to support the research necessary to inform seabed exploration and responsible development within the Cook Islands’ Exclusive Economic Zone,” the State Department said in a statement.

US-linked firms “sit at the forefront” of deep seabed mineral research and exploration in the Cook Islands, it said.

In June, New Zealand suspended millions of dollars in budget funding to the Cook Islands after its prime minister signed partnership agreements with China without consulting Wellington.

Those agreements committed them to deepening cooperation in seabed mining as well as education, the economy, infrastructure, fisheries and disaster management.

On Wednesday, New Zealand’s foreign ministry said it was aware of the new arrangement with the US and respected “the rights and responsibilities of states to manage their mineral resources.”

The Cook Islands were within New Zealand’s borders from 1901. In 1965, the country became self-governing but in free association with New Zealand.

The constitutional ties require the two countries to consult on security, defence and foreign policy.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Jim Pollard

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years.

