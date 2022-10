The Chinese officials, Zheng Wang and Guochun He, allegedly attempted to bribe a US official to access details of a Huawei investigation

The US Justice Department said on Monday it had charged two Chinese intelligence officials who allegedly tried to access sensitive information about an investigation into Huawei, The Straits Times reported.

The Chinese officials, Zheng Wang and Guochun He, are said to have attempted to bribe an official, who turned out to be an FBI operative, said the report.

Read the full report: The Straits Times

Read more: