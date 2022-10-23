fbpx

Anti-Xi Protest Spreads in China and Worldwide – CNN

October 23, 2022

Chinese students at overseas universities have been posting anti-Xi slogans like those hung on the Sitong Bridge in Beijing recently, damning their president as a dictator


Xi's focus on China bolstering self-reliance on technology suggests Beijing will ramp up spending and take possibly take a whole new approach in the chip sector.
A movement called the 'Toilet Revolution' has sprouted across China because cubicles are the only places where many citizens feel free to voice their opinions. It is also a jibe against Xi’s campaign to improve the cleanliness of public restrooms. Photos of anti-Xi graffiti has spread lately on Instagram, CNN said. File photo of Xi at the Congress in Beijing last week by Thomas Peter, Reuters.

 

While Western leaders and analysts have had an increasingly negative view of President Xi and his country’s stance on the South China Sea, Taiwan, and numerous other policies, his authoritarian impulses and the party’s tough zero-Covid policy appears to have put him offside with many younger Chinese.

CNN reported on Sunday that Chinese students at overseas universities have been posting anti-Xi slogans such as those hung on a banner on the Sitong Bridge in Beijing recently, damning their president as a dictator who “ramped up surveillance and control of the Chinese diaspora, intimidating and harassing those who dare to speak out and threatening their families back home.”

With the party’s relentless crackdown on dissent, these young critics say it is only in toilets they are able to express their real feelings given the limited space for free expression in China, the report said, noting that Ren Zhiqiang, the billionaire who criticized Xi’s handling of China’s initial Covid outbreak and condemned the top leader as a power-hungry “clown”, was jailed for 18 years on corruption charges.

Read the full report: CNN

 

ALSO SEE:

China’s Private Sector Shut Out of Xi’s Party Congress – FT

China Backs Diplomats’ Fighting Spirit Amid UK Assault Row

‘We Want Freedom’: China Wipes Xi Protest Footage Off the Web

FBI, MI5 Warn World of ‘Breathtaking’ China Economic Threat

 

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years and has a family in Bangkok.

