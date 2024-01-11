fbpx

US, China Experts Held Secret AI Safeguarding Talks – FT

January 11, 2024

OpenAI, Anthropic and Cohere heads met tech chiefs from Tsinghua University and other Chinese institutions in a rare example of Sino-US cooperation


A Tesla Bot is displayed at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) in Shanghai, China
A Tesla Bot is displayed at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) in Shanghai, China. Photo: Reuters

 

US artificial intelligence companies, including ChatGPT developer OpenAI, have reportedly been involved in secret talks with Chinese AI experts about how they can deal with the risks the groundbreaking tech could bring, the Financial Times reported.

Scientists and policy experts from American AI groups, which also included Anthropic and Cohere, alongside representatives of Tsinghua University and other Chinese state-backed institutions, reportedly met in Geneva, Switzerland last year, the report went on.

The previously unreported talks are a rare sign of Sino-US cooperation amid the race for supremacy between the two superpowers in AI and quantum computing.

Read the full story: The Financial Times

 

  • By Sean O’Meara

 

Also on AF:

Baidu Says More Than 100 Million Using its ChatGPT-Rival Ernie

China is Using AI to Ramp up Espionage, US Says – WSJ

Jailed Imran Khan Seeks Votes With AI Speech, Internet Rally

US, China Out to Stop Quantum Computers Stealing World’s Secrets

OpenAI Investigating ‘Lazy’ ChatGPT Claims – Independent

 

 

Tags:

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

