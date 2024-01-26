fbpx

US Chip Firms Looking to Invest $8bn in Vietnam, Official Says

January 26, 2024

The investments were contingent on Vietnam developing its regulatory regime for renewable energy, the State Department official said


US President Joe Biden (left) gestures as the national anthem of the United States is played during his welcome ceremony, next to the general secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam, Nguyen Phu Trong, at the Presidential Palace in Hanoi, Vietnam
US President Joe Biden, left, gestures as the US national anthem is played during his welcome ceremony in Hanoi, next to the general secretary of Vietnam's Communist Party Nguyen Phu Trong, at the Presidential Palace in Hanoi, in September 2023. Photo: Vietnam News.

 

A US official visiting Vietnam said on Friday that American semiconductor firms were looking to invest $8 billion in the country.

Those investments were, however, contingent on Vietnam’s commitment to renewable energy, he added.

“Right now, as we speak, there are 15 semiconductor companies who have told us they are prepared to invest as much as $8 billion in Vietnam in this industry,” Jose Fernandez, undersecretary for economic growth, energy and the environment at the State Department, he told a press briefing in Hanoi.

 

Also on AF: Data Centres, AI, Crypto Spurring Power Demand in Asia, IEA Says

 

He added, however, that the companies stressed they faced constraints on investing in Vietnam. In particular, they needed the country to develop its regulatory regime for renewable energy.

“They made commitments to shareholders and customers they will use only renewable energy,” he said.

The companies are waiting for permits and development of the regulatory system in Vietnam before they can go ahead with their investment plans, he added.

Earlier, The Vietnam Economic Times had reported that the 15 companies were specifically looking to invest in thew country’s clean energy.

The report also said that Fernandez told Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh that the US believed it “necessary to tap Vietnam’s huge potential in semiconductors.”

Fernandez also reiterated US President Joe Biden’s pledge last year to work with Vietnam on developing its chip industry and critical minerals sector.

 

 

  • Reuters, with additional inputs from Vishakha Saxena

 

Also read:

 

Chip Giant Nvidia to Boost Ties With Vietnam Tech Firms

 

Intel Cancels Vietnam Chip Operations Expansion Plan

 

Vietnam Sees Foreign Investment Double in Factory Build Boom

 

China, Vietnam Sign Rail and Data Deals, While Upgrading Ties

 

Vietnam Arrests Top Rare Earth Execs Amid Plans to Rival China

 

Vietnam Power Cuts Hit Samsung, Foxconn, Canon Factory Hubs

 

Vishakha Saxena

Vishakha Saxena is the Multimedia and Social Media Editor at Asia Financial. She has been working as a digital journalist since 2013, and is an experienced writer and multimedia producer. As a stock market trader and investor, she is keenly interested in economy, emerging markets and the intersections of finance and society. You can tweet to her @saxenavishakha

