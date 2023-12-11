Chip Giant Nvidia to Boost Ties With Vietnam Tech Firms

US chipmaker to support the country in training talent to develop artificial intelligence and digital infrastructure, and expand ties with top tech firms

US chipmaker Nvidia said on Monday the company plans to boost its ties with Vietnam’s top tech firms.

The company will also support the country in training talent to develop artificial intelligence and digital infrastructure.

Nvidia, which has already invested $250 million in Vietnam, has so far partnered with leading tech companies to deploy AI in the cloud, automotive and healthcare industries, a document published by the White House in September showed when Washington upgraded diplomatic relations with Vietnam.

“Vietnam is already our partner as we have millions of clients here,” Nvidia’s chief executive Jensen Huang said at an event in Hanoi in his first visit to the country.

“Vietnam and Nvidia will deepen our relations, with Viettel, FPT, Vingroup, VNG being the partners Nvidia looks to expand partnership with,” Huang said, adding that the company would support Vietnam’s artificial intelligence training and infrastructure.

It was reported last week that Nvidia was set to discuss cooperation deals on semiconductors with Vietnamese tech companies and authorities in a meeting on Monday.

Huang’s visit comes at a time when Vietnam is trying to expand into chip designing and possibly chip-making as trade tensions between the United States and China create opportunities for Vietnam in the industry.

At Monday’s event, Vietnam’s investment minister Nguyen Chi Dzung said the country had been preparing mechanisms and incentives to attract investment projects in the semiconductor and artificial intelligence industries.

Dzung also asked Nvidia to considering setting up a research and development facility in the country following Huang’s proposal to set up a base in Vietnam, after his meeting with the Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on Sunday.

Reuters with additional editing by Jim Pollard

