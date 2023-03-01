US Chips Act Fund Ban on China Expansion For 10 Years – FT

Washington has also banned beneficiaries of the $39bn CHIPS and Science Act from using the cash for share buybacks

Chipmakers must agree to hold off on any expansion plans in China for 10 years if they are to benefit from a $39 billion federal fund set up to boost the US semiconductor industry, the FT reported.

The new US Chips Act rules were announced by Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, who said that companies that receive funding must also not “knowingly engage in any joint research or technology licensing effort with a foreign entity of concern that involves sensitive technologies or products”.

By Sean O’Meara

