China-US Economic Ties

US Chips Act Fund Ban on China Expansion For 10 Years – FT

March 1, 2023

Washington has also banned beneficiaries of the $39bn CHIPS and Science Act from using the cash for share buybacks


Gina Raimondo heads the Commerce Dept, which plans to expand its ban on chips and chipmaking tools being shipped to China.
US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo speaks to the press about chip subsidies at a White House briefing on Sept 6, 2022. Photo: Kevin Lamarque, Reuters

 

Chipmakers must agree to hold off on any expansion plans in China for 10 years if they are to benefit from a $39 billion federal fund set up to boost the US semiconductor industry, the FT reported.

The new US Chips Act rules were announced by Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, who said that companies that receive funding must also not “knowingly engage in any joint research or technology licensing effort with a foreign entity of concern that involves sensitive technologies or products”.

Read the full story: The FT

 

  • By Sean O’Meara

 

TSMC Plans $7.4-Billion Second Japan Fab For High-End Chips

Korean Firms Likely to See Cap on Advanced Chips in China: US

India, US Partner on Chips, AI and Arms to Take on China

US Blocking Export of 4G Chips, Items for China’s Huawei

 

 

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

China-US Economic Ties

Blacklisted China Firms Got Licences For $23bn of US Goods, Tech
Blacklisted China Firms Got Licences For $23bn of US Goods, Tech
Vishakha Saxena 01 Mar 2023

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
