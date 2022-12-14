fbpx

Type to search

Energy

US Confirms Major Breakthrough in Nuclear Fusion – Guardian

December 14, 2022

Researchers at the US National Ignition Facility achieved a landmark event known as ‘ignition’ or energy gain after “fusion experiments released more energy than was pumped in” by high-powered lasers


US lab hits fusion milestone, raising hopes for clean power.
US lab hits fusion milestone, raising hopes for clean power. File photo by Reuters.

 

Scientists in the United States have confirmed a major breakthrough after decades of research into nuclear fusion, saying it could pave the way for abundant clean energy in the future, according to a report by The Guardian, after researchers at the National Ignition Facility in California achieved a landmark event known as ‘ignition’ or energy gain after “fusion experiments had released more energy than was pumped in” by high-powered lasers.

Jill Hruby, of the National Nuclear Security Administration, said on Tuesday that the US had “taken the first tentative step towards a clean energy source that could revolutionise the world”, it said, noting, however, that “immense hurdles remain” in the quest for fusion power plants.

Read the full report: The Guardian.

 

ALSO SEE:

 

Australian Billionaire Seeks Quantum Leap for Green Hydrogen

 

Conglomerates set busy schedule for Japan’s new quantum computer

 

China to launch homegrown quantum-powered smartphones

 

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years and has a family in Bangkok.

You Might also Like

China Reassures Citizens on its Dramatic U-Turn, as Covid Spreads
China Reassures Citizens on its Dramatic U-Turn, as Covid Spreads
Apple’s Japan Supply Chain Investment Now $100bn, Says Cook
Apple’s Japan Supply Chain Investment Now $100bn, Says Cook
Asian Battery Giants, German Auto Kings the New EV Powers
Asian Battery Giants, German Auto Kings the New EV Powers
Companies in China Scrambling to Keep Open as Covid Spreads
Companies in China Scrambling to Keep Open as Covid Spreads
logo

Energy

West Forms Green Alliance Against China For Key EV Minerals
West Forms Green Alliance Against China For Key EV Minerals
Vishakha Saxena 13 Dec 2022

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com