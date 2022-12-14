US Confirms Major Breakthrough in Nuclear Fusion – Guardian

Researchers at the US National Ignition Facility achieved a landmark event known as ‘ignition’ or energy gain after “fusion experiments released more energy than was pumped in” by high-powered lasers

Scientists in the United States have confirmed a major breakthrough after decades of research into nuclear fusion, saying it could pave the way for abundant clean energy in the future, according to a report by The Guardian, after researchers at the National Ignition Facility in California achieved a landmark event known as ‘ignition’ or energy gain after “fusion experiments had released more energy than was pumped in” by high-powered lasers.

Jill Hruby, of the National Nuclear Security Administration, said on Tuesday that the US had “taken the first tentative step towards a clean energy source that could revolutionise the world”, it said, noting, however, that “immense hurdles remain” in the quest for fusion power plants.

