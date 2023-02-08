fbpx

Type to search

China

US Demands Answers on China Accessing Facebook Data – CNN

February 8, 2023

US senators have sought information on a Facebook investigation that found tens of thousands of software developers in China and Russia accessed detailed user data in 2014, CNN said


US senators have sought information on a Facebook investigation that found tens of thousands of software developers in China and Russia accessed detailed user data in 2014, CNN said
US lawmakers are seeking answers from Meta following reports that tens of thousands of software developers in China and Russia had access to detailed Facebook user data. Reuters image.

 

US lawmakers are seeking answers from social media giant Meta on an internal investigation in 2018 that found tens of thousands of software developers in China and Russia may have accessed detailed Facebook user data before the company restricted third-party access in 2014 to data “such as political views, relationship statuses and education history”, CNN reported.

The Senate Intelligence Committee, led by Mark Warner and Marco Rubio, wrote a letter to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Monday, requesting more information after learning that “nearly 87,000 developers in China, 42,000 in Russia and a handful based in Cuba, Iran and North Korea” had access to Facebook user information, according to the report, which said they want to determine if Facebook users’ data could have ended up in the hands of Chinese or Russian intelligence agencies.

Read the full report: CNN.

 

 

SEE MORE:

Meta Removes China Propaganda Aimed at US Midterms

 

South Korea Fines Google, Meta $72m for Privacy Violations

 

TikTok Chief to Talk to US Congress Panel on Security Fears

 

Tags:

Alfie Habershon

Alfie is a Reporter at Asia Financial. He previously lived in Mumbai reporting on India's economy and healthcare for data journalism initiative IndiaSpend, as well as having worked for London based Tortoise Media.

You Might also Like

Overtaking Shakira: China’s Media Rules Facebook’s News
Overtaking Shakira: China’s Media Rules Facebook’s News
Vietnam Ramps up Crackdown on Social Media 'False News'
Vietnam Ramps up Crackdown on Social Media 'False News'
TikTok Employees Urged to Play Down Chinese Origins: Gizmodo
TikTok Employees Urged to Play Down Chinese Origins: Gizmodo
South Korean AI Firm Raises Funds to Build Synthetic Data
South Korean AI Firm Raises Funds to Build Synthetic Data
logo

China

US Says It’ll Stay Calm as China Admits Second ‘Spy’ Balloon
US Says It’ll Stay Calm as China Admits Second ‘Spy’ Balloon
Vishakha Saxena 07 Feb 2023

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com