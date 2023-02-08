US Demands Answers on China Accessing Facebook Data – CNN

US senators have sought information on a Facebook investigation that found tens of thousands of software developers in China and Russia accessed detailed user data in 2014, CNN said

US lawmakers are seeking answers from social media giant Meta on an internal investigation in 2018 that found tens of thousands of software developers in China and Russia may have accessed detailed Facebook user data before the company restricted third-party access in 2014 to data “such as political views, relationship statuses and education history”, CNN reported.

The Senate Intelligence Committee, led by Mark Warner and Marco Rubio, wrote a letter to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Monday, requesting more information after learning that “nearly 87,000 developers in China, 42,000 in Russia and a handful based in Cuba, Iran and North Korea” had access to Facebook user information, according to the report, which said they want to determine if Facebook users’ data could have ended up in the hands of Chinese or Russian intelligence agencies.

