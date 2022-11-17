fbpx

Type to search

ESG

US Envoy Kerry Wants World Bank to Lead Huge Climate Funding

November 17, 2022

Kerry wants a plan by April to reform multilateral development banks to unleash “hundreds of billions” of dollars to help vulnerable countries combat and adapt to climate change.


US climate envoy John Kerry says multilateral development banks must be expanded to hand out trillions to fight climate change.
US climate envoy John Kerry says multilateral development banks must be expanded to hand out trillions to fight climate change. File photo from COP26: AFP

 

US climate envoy John Kerry said this week he wants a plan by April to reform the multilateral development banks to unleash “hundreds of billions” of dollars to help vulnerable countries combat and adapt to climate change.

Kerry said he wants to work with Germany to come up with a strategy by the next World Bank Group meetings in April 2022 to “enlarge the capacity of the bank” to put more money into circulation and help countries deal with climate change.

“There’s no reason why not. We’re the largest shareholders, we need to call the meetings, put out the policy and make it happen,” he said at a side event at COP27.

He said any new strategy should not require new finance from donor countries or for the banks to accept a lower credit rating.

Kerry said if the World Bank and regional development banks could increase their lending by the hundreds of billions of dollars, it could leverage trillions in capital from the private sector and other sources.

“We’ve got to get the MDBs to do what the MDBs can do, and they’re not today. And we can free more finance by unleashing what is a permissible way of enlarging the capacity of the bank to actually leverage itself and put more money into circulation,” he said.

ALSO SEE:

UN Reveals Draft COP27 Climate Pact, as Debate Rages

 

 

Overhaul Needed

As the delivery of billions of dollars pledged by rich countries to assist countries to adapt to and combat climate change falters, the United States, Germany and other major economies have joined some middle-income countries like Barbados in calling for a “fundamental” overhaul of the World Bank and other international financial institutions.

Kerry’s comments come amid growing calls by civil society groups, developing countries and academics, as well as US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, for a new “Bretton Woods,” a reference to the conference held in 1941 that led to the creation of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank.

These calls intensified after World Bank President David Malpass in September initially declined to say at a public event whether he accepts the scientific consensus on global warming, which drew condemnation by the White House.

Kerry said he would work with German State Secretary for Economic Cooperation and Development Jochen Flasbarth to develop the plan.

“We just need a leadership that’s ready to stand up, do what the laws allow,” he said.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Jim Pollard

 

ALSO SEE:

 

World Bank Must do More to Lead Global Energy Shift: Yellen

 

Asia Has Rebounded But China Has ‘Lost Momentum’: World Bank

 

World Bank Chief Says Everyone Better Off Without China Dependency

 

US Calls on China to Take Bigger World Bank Role

 

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years and has a family in Bangkok.

You Might also Like

Singapore's Temasek to Write Down $275m FTX Investment
Singapore's Temasek to Write Down $275m FTX Investment
India's RBI Opens Accounts for Trade With Russia - IndiaTimes
India's RBI Opens Accounts for Trade With Russia - IndiaTimes
Asia Won't ‘Allow’ Cold War Attempts: Xi Jinping at APEC
Asia Won't ‘Allow’ Cold War Attempts: Xi Jinping at APEC
Asia Stocks Slip on Recession, Rate Hikes, Chip Supply Fears
Asia Stocks Slip on Recession, Rate Hikes, Chip Supply Fears
logo

ESG

China Ramps up Solar and Coal, But ‘Needs Better Power Grid’
China Ramps up Solar and Coal, But ‘Needs Better Power Grid’
Jim Pollard 28 Sep 2022

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com