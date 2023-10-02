fbpx

Type to search

China

US, Euro Firms Blame Beijing for China Uncertainty – Guardian

October 2, 2023

A survey has revealed business confidence among foreign company chiefs in China’s private sector is at an all-time low


China tariff
Chinese flag flutters outside the foreign ministry in Beijing.

 

European and US businesses are in limbo over what to do about investing in China, with mixed messages from Beijing one of the main reasons for the uncertainty, The Guardian reported. 

Beijing continues to insist that China is open for business and it is committed to supporting the private sector but a renewed regulatory focus on national security, along with rising geopolitical tensions, is damaging confidence, the report went on, with a record low number of American and European companies saying they were optimistic about the next five years in China.

Read the full story: The Guardian

 

  • By Sean O’Meara

 

Also on AF:

China-Western Tensions Reshaping Global Business

New Home Prices Edge up in China, After Falling for 4-Months

China May Ease Some Data Rules in Breather for Foreign Firms

Beijing-Washington ‘Setting the Stage’ for Xi Jinping US Visit

 

 

Tags:

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

You Might also Like

China May Ease Some Data Rules in Breather for Foreign Firms
China May Ease Some Data Rules in Breather for Foreign Firms
China Vows Anti-Corruption Crackdown on Financial Sector
China Vows Anti-Corruption Crackdown on Financial Sector
Apple Missing From China’s List Of App Stores Meeting New Rule
Apple Missing From China’s List Of App Stores Meeting New Rule
German Carmakers Fear EU's China EV Probe: Minister - Politico
German Carmakers Fear EU's China EV Probe: Minister - Politico
logo

China

Evergrande Chief Suspected Of Transferring Assets Offshore: WSJ
Evergrande Chief Suspected Of Transferring Assets Offshore: WSJ
Vishakha Saxena 02 Oct 2023

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com