US, Euro Firms Blame Beijing for China Uncertainty – Guardian

A survey has revealed business confidence among foreign company chiefs in China’s private sector is at an all-time low

European and US businesses are in limbo over what to do about investing in China, with mixed messages from Beijing one of the main reasons for the uncertainty, The Guardian reported.

Beijing continues to insist that China is open for business and it is committed to supporting the private sector but a renewed regulatory focus on national security, along with rising geopolitical tensions, is damaging confidence, the report went on, with a record low number of American and European companies saying they were optimistic about the next five years in China.

Read the full story: The Guardian

By Sean O’Meara

