US Lawmakers in Taiwan For Tech, Trade Talks – Taiwan News

The four US representatives will meet Taiwan’s President Tsai, as well as key business leaders from the island

A bipartisan delegation of US congressmen was in Taiwan to discuss bolstering links between the countries’ tech industries, the Taiwan News reported, despite tensions between Washington and Beijing on the rise again after the recent ‘spy balloon’ saga.

The delegation, which landed on Sunday and will be in Taiwan for five days, is expected to meet with President Tsai Ing-wen, TSMC founder Morris Chang, and chief officials of Google’s Taipei office, the report continued.

Full story: Taiwan News

