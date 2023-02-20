fbpx

US Lawmakers in Taiwan For Tech, Trade Talks – Taiwan News

February 20, 2023

The four US representatives will meet Taiwan’s President Tsai, as well as key business leaders from the island


US trade delegation in Taiwan
The delegation includes Ro Khanna of California, Tony Gonzales of Texas, Jake Auchincloss of Massachusetts, and Jonathan Jackson of Illinois.

 

A bipartisan delegation of US congressmen was in Taiwan to discuss bolstering links between the countries’ tech industries, the Taiwan News reported, despite tensions between Washington and Beijing on the rise again after the recent ‘spy balloon’ saga. 

The delegation, which landed on Sunday and will be in Taiwan for five days, is expected to meet with President Tsai Ing-wen, TSMC founder Morris Chang, and chief officials of Google’s Taipei office, the report continued.

Full story: Taiwan News

 

Read more:

Taiwan’s Export Orders Fall For Fifth Month in a Row

Chinese Vessels Linked to Taiwan’s Severed Undersea Cables – TN

US Firms in Taiwan Reviewing Plans as China Tensions Rise

 

 

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

