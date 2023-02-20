fbpx

Chinese Vessels Linked to Taiwan’s Severed Undersea Cables – TN

February 20, 2023

Chinese fishing boats blamed for latest damage to internet cables to Taiwan, which has become a topic of national security, Taiwan News said


A blockade of Taiwan would be seen as an act of war, a Taiwan security official has said.
Chinese vessels have been linked to the cutting of cables in the sea adjacent to Taiwan. Photo: Ann Wang, Reuters.

 

An investigation has found that Chinese fishing vessels were likely to have been responsible for cutting two undersea cables between Taiwan and its outlying Matsu Islands earlier this month, Taiwan News reported, which said the incidents occurred on February 2 and February 8.

Damaged cables have been reported over 20 times between Taiwan and the Matsu islands over the previous five years, according to the report, which said internet resilience has become a topic of national security and that vessels are expected to arrive on April 20 at the earliest for do repairs estimated to cost from NT$10 million (US$329,000) to NT$20 million.

Read the full report: Taiwan News.

 

 

Read more:

Taiwan Ramps up Drone Development to Guard From China Threat

US Firms in Taiwan Reviewing Plans as China Tensions Rise

New US House Speaker McCarthy Expected to Visit Taiwan

 

 

Alfie Habershon

Alfie is a Reporter at Asia Financial. He previously lived in Mumbai reporting on India's economy and healthcare for data journalism initiative IndiaSpend, as well as having worked for London based Tortoise Media.

China Swipes at 'Hysterical' US Over 'Spy Balloon' Response
China Sanctions Lockheed Martin, Raytheon Again Over Taiwan
TSMC Shares Fall as Buffett-Backed Berkshire Dumps Stake
Taiwan Ramps up Drone Development to Guard From China Threat
