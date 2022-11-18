fbpx

Type to search

Markets

US Regulator Warns Against Chinese ‘Pump-And-Dump’ IPOs

November 18, 2022

Criminals also try to entice people to invest in these IPOs through texting, social media and sometimes even seemingly misdirected messages


A person displays stock data on his phone in a restaurant in Taipei, Taiwan
Most of these small IPOs raise less than $25 million for companies worth less than $100 million, regulators said. Photo: Reuters.

 

Regulators have warned US investors to remain cautious about a wave of small initial public offerings (IPOs) that have been accused of being pump-and-dump schemes.

Many of the IPOs were from China, they said, and some stocks had risen as much as 2,000% in recent debuts after raising small amounts, only to nosedive in the days that followed.

Most of these IPOs raise less than $25 million for companies worth less than $100 million, regulators at the US Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) warned on Thursday.

 

Also on AF: Chinese, UAE Firms Hit With US Sanctions Over Iran Oil Trading

 

The regulator said IPOs involving Chinese companies limit supply and artificially drive up share prices by allocating up to 90% of their offering to foreign broker dealers, primarily based in Hong Kong.

Criminals also try to entice people to invest in these IPOs through texting or social media. Sometimes they send a seemingly misdirected message, leading to a relationship that convinces victims to place orders around IPOs at a specific time and price, FINRA said.

Nasdaq and the New York Stock Exchange said separately on Thursday they would look more closely at small-cap IPOs.

“You’re dealing with market manipulations, small companies, small float, so they got to figure out what happened,” said Drew Bernstein, co-chairman of Marcum Bernstein & Pinchuk, a China-focused accounting firm.

Nasdaq had in October put the brakes on IPO preparations of several small Chinese companies, as it investigated short-lived stock rallies of such firms following their debuts.

 

  • Reuters, with additional editing by Vishakha Saxena

 

 

Read more:

US Regulators Seen Getting Good Access to Chinese Firms’ Books

Asia Hedge Funds Dump JD.Com Stakes for Rival Pinduoduo

TikTok App Could Control US Users’ Devices, FBI Chief Says

Hong Kong’s AMTD Digital Goes Into Orbit in New York Trading

 

 

Tags:

Vishakha Saxena

Vishakha Saxena is the Multimedia and Social Media Editor at Asia Financial. She has been working as a digital journalist since 2013, and is an experienced writer and multimedia producer. As an eager stock market trader and investor, she is keenly interested in economy, emerging markets and the intersections of finance and society. You can tweet to her @saxenavishakha

You Might also Like

Cold War Fears Ease as Xi, Biden Talk in First Meet Since 2017
Cold War Fears Ease as Xi, Biden Talk in First Meet Since 2017
China Sends Most Students to the US Despite Tensions - SCMP
China Sends Most Students to the US Despite Tensions - SCMP
Biden to Discuss Taiwan 'Red Lines' With Xi Jinping - SCMP
Biden to Discuss Taiwan 'Red Lines' With Xi Jinping - SCMP
Rumours Spark a Trillion-Dollar Rebound in China Stocks
Rumours Spark a Trillion-Dollar Rebound in China Stocks
logo

Markets

Foreign Investors Pile Bets on China’s Economy Reviving – FT
Foreign Investors Pile Bets on China’s Economy Reviving – FT
Alfie Habershon 18 Nov 2022

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com