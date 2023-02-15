fbpx

Type to search

Electric Vehicles

US Senator Wants Review of Ford Deal With China’s CATL

February 15, 2023

US Senator Marco Rubio has called for the Biden Administration to review Ford Motor’s plan to build a $3.5-billion battery factory in Michigan with Chinese battery giant CATL


Senator Rubio has called for the Biden Administration to review Ford's plan to build a $3.5bn EV battery factory with China's CATL
US Senator Marco Rubio wants CFIUS to review Ford's plan to build a $3.5-billion battery factory with China's tech giant CATL. Reuters photo.

 

US Senator Marco Rubio has questioned Ford Motor’s tie-up with Chinese battery company CATL, saying the Biden administration must review the $3.5-billion battery plant deal.

Rubio, the senior Republican on the Senate Intelligence Committee, said on Tuesday he has written to three top Biden officials to press for an immediate check by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) of the licensing agreement between Ford and CATL.

Rubio said the deal “will only deepen US reliance on the Chinese Communist Party for battery tech, and is likely designed to make the factory eligible for Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) tax credits,” in a statement posted on his website.

Ford is looking to use technology from Chinese battery company CATL as part of its plan to spend $3.5 billion to build a battery plant in Michigan.

The $430 billion IRA imposes restrictions on battery sourcing and is designed to wean the US off the Chinese supply chain for electric vehicles (EVs). The IRA will eventually bar credits if any EV battery components were manufactured by a “foreign entity of concern,” in a provision aimed at China.

Rubio said on Monday he sent his request to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

CFIUS is an interagency panel led by the US Treasury that reviews proposed transactions to ensure they do not harm national security.

ALSO SEE:

US Rejects China’s Balloon Claim as Diplomats Consider Talks

A Ford Motor executive is seen with a screen showing the company's Michigan battery plant plan (Rs)
Ford’s executive chairman Bill Ford is seen in front of a screen showing details of the car giant’s battery factory plan. Reuters photo.

 

Granholm touts jobs, tech enhancement

Treasury declined to comment, but Granholm said on Twitter on Monday that “bringing advanced manufacturing capabilities from overseas to the United States is key to our competitiveness, will stimulate our economy, and create good-paying American jobs.”

Ford said the plant would create 2,500 jobs and begin producing lower cost and faster recharging lithium-iron-phosphate batteries in 2026.

The car giant said it would own and control the facility with no foreign investment or US tax dollars going to CATL.

Ford executive chairman Bill Ford said on Monday that the technology agreement with CATL would “help us get up to speed so we can build these batteries ourselves – batteries made here in Michigan and built for America.”

Rubio said he wanted to ensure that no US funds go to CATL “especially not when American F-22s are being deployed in real time to shoot down Chinese spy balloons.”

China says the balloon shot down on February 4 was a civilian weather-monitoring aircraft, but the incident has deepened the diplomatic rift between the countries.

Republican House Majority Leader Steve Scalise tweeted criticism of the Ford deal, while Republican Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin said last month that his state had withdrawn from the competition to attract the Ford plant over concern’s about China’s potential involvement.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Jim Pollard

 

 

ALSO SEE:

 

China’s CATL to Help Tap Into Bolivia’s Lithium Riches

 

Indonesia Will Launch $2-Billion EV Fund With China’s CATL

 

China EV Battery Giant CATL Sees Profits Nearly Triple

 

China’s CATL Halts US, Mexico Battery Plant Investment

 

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years and has a family in Bangkok.

You Might also Like

Japan to Splash $1.6bn on 500 Tomahawk Missiles - Nikkei
Japan to Splash $1.6bn on 500 Tomahawk Missiles - Nikkei
Asian Markets Follow Wall Street's Hopes of Inflation Easing
Asian Markets Follow Wall Street's Hopes of Inflation Easing
Vietnamese Fret Over US Xinjiang Law Risk to Solar Panel Trade
Vietnamese Fret Over US Xinjiang Law Risk to Solar Panel Trade
BYD to Build $1.2 Billion EV Battery Plant in Zhengzhou
BYD to Build $1.2 Billion EV Battery Plant in Zhengzhou
logo

Electric Vehicles

Nissan, Renault to Spend Big in India, as Geely Raises $750m
Nissan, Renault to Spend Big in India, as Geely Raises $750m
Jim Pollard 13 Feb 2023

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com