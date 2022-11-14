fbpx

Indonesia Will Launch $2-Billion EV Fund With China’s CATL

November 14, 2022

The fund will invest in the EV value chain to capture a market that is expected to grow fast globally, its CEO Ridha Wirakusumah said


A sign announcing the G20 summit is pictured in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia. Image: Reuters
The Indonesia Investment Authority is set to launch an electric vehicle (EV) fund worth $2 billion with China’s battery maker CATL and CMB International.

The announcement of the fund was made by the fund’s CEO Ridha Wirakusumah at a conference at the G20 summit in Bali, signed with executives from CMB International and CATL.

The fund will invest in the EV value chain to capture a market that is expected to grow fast globally, driven by countries’ pledges to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, Ridha said.

“With CATL and CMB International as the main partners, we are looking for limited partners to invest in the green EV fund, to seize this EV value chain opportunity primarily in Indonesia,” she added.

EV Boom

Indonesia’s own EV market is on track to grow, with 2.1 million electric motorcycles and 400,000 electric cars expected to be sold by 2025, Ridha said.

Indonesia is keen to develop its own EV and battery industries at home, after banning exports of nickel ore to ensure supply for investors since 2020.

Earlier this year, CATL announced a $6-billion power battery project in Indonesia, in partnership with Indonesian companies.

  Reuters, with additional editing from Alfie Habershon

 

 

BYD Has Most EV Tech Patents of China Carmakers – Nikkei

Tesla Weighs Up Exporting China-Made EVs to United States

China EV maker Nio Upbeat Despite Heavier Quarterly Loss

 

 

Alfie Habershon

Alfie is a Reporter at Asia Financial. He previously lived in Mumbai reporting on India's economy and healthcare for data journalism initiative IndiaSpend, as well as having worked for London based Tortoise Media.

